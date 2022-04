NEW YORK -- Taty Castellanos finally got going on Sunday, scoring his first four goals in MLS play this season as NYCFC cruised to a 6-0 win over Real Salt Lake at Yankee Stadium.Castellanos, the league's reigning Golden Boot winner after netting 19 goals last season, started his club-record performance with a header in the 9th minute. He then added penalty kicks in the 40th and 57th minutes before banging a turnover off an RSL defender and into the net in the 80th.Thiago Andrade also scored twice for NYCFC (2-3-1).Real Salt Lake (3-2-3) managed 12 totals shots, but NYCFC goalie...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO