Joppa, AL

Crash on I-95 in Joppa leaves one car on top of another

By Chris Montcalmo
 1 day ago
JOPPA, MD—Crews responded to a crash on Interstate 95 in the Joppa area on Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 3 p.m. along northbound I-95 just north of the Mountain Road exit.

The crash involved several vehicles, one of which was left stacked on top of the other.

Units from several local fire companies responded to the scene.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Photos via Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company

