North Las Vegas, NV

House party in North Las Vegas ends in shooting

By David Denk
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 4900 block of Support Street on Saturday evening.

Four victims in total were reported to have injuries, two of which were juveniles, police say. All victims were reported to be in stable condition, with one being listed as serious.

Police say an argument occurred during a party that resulted in a shooting. The suspect is not in custody at the moment, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the North Las Vegas police.

