ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Sheriff: Kansas man jailed after threatening officers with weapon

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after standoff at a Kansas home. Just after 4 p.m. Friday, deputies were following up on a...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEPR

Sheriff's Office reports 2 deaths inside jail in 4 weeks

FRANKLIN COUNTY -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has reported two deaths inside the jail in a period of approximately four weeks. Officials reported Thomas Franklin, 57, of Pasco, suffered a medical emergency on February 22. Medics rushed Franklin to Kadlec, where he later died. The sheriff's office reports that an investigation into his death has been completed and handed over to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office for review.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
WETM

Bath man arrested for imprisoning, threatening person with weapon

WHEELER, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested and released after a standoff where authorities said he allegedly imprisoned another person and threatened that person with a weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Campbell, 38, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on March...
BATH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
City
Home, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KAKE TV

Kansas man accused of killing woman and 2 dogs, sheriff says

SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in north-central Kansas have arrested a 55-year-old man in connection to the deaths of a woman and two dogs. Saline County deputies responded at around 5:50 p.m. Monday to a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of West Parsons Road, which is south of Salina. Sheriff Roger Soldan said deputies found 50-year-old Laurie Likins and two dogs dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for terrorist threats after threatening to shoot Wayne County magistrate, officers

EDITOR’S NOTE: The number to call the West Virginia State Police’s Wayne Detachment was wrong. It is 304-272-5131. This article has been updated to have the correct contact information. UPDATE(11:34 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022): Two additional warrants have been obtained by the investigating officer, according to the WVSP. They say they are actively […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
St. Joseph Post

71-year-old KC-area woman killed in case of mistaken identity

KANSAS CITY —A jury found a man guilty in the fatal shooting of a woman in her vehicle near Downtown Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. On Friday, the jury convicted 28-year-old Dakkota Siders, Independence, of Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Salina Post

Sheriff: 2 arrested for kidnapping, murder of Kansas man

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder and have made an arrest. Just after 1p.m. February 10, deputies were sent to check the welfare of a man in the 200 block of east 86th Street South in Haysville after a property owner noticed him lying next to their home, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Kansas man lost $30,000 in texting scam

A Saline County man is out $30,000 after falling for a texting scam involving an alleged woman. An elderly Saline County man started a texting conversation with someone claiming to be a woman, according to Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes. At first, the conversation was just friendly chat between two people who supposedly had being older and lonely in common, he said.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Murder suspect captured at U.S. border extradited to Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas murder suspect captured by the U.S. Border Patrol is in jail in Kansas. On Thursday afternoon, police booked 32-year-old Patricio Gomez into the Sedgwick County Jail on requested charges of first-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm and a drug charges. On March 28, U.S....
WICHITA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Man threatens Sidney resident after hit-and-run

SIDNEY, NE -- A Panhandle man is behind bars after a reported hit-and-run. According to an arrest affidavit, Daniel James Hank was dining at a restaurant in downtown Sidney with his two sons on March 15th. Upon leaving the restaurant, Hank reportedly backed into another vehicle, exited his vehicle, examined the damage, and then re-entered his vehicle and drove away without reporting the incident. Hank was also accused of driving a vehicle without license plates.
SIDNEY, NE
Mesabi Tribune

Man arrested after threatening deputy with screwdriver

KUGLER TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old man was in custody after trying to avoid arrest early Friday in his truck by allegedly ramming a police vehicle and threatening a St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputy with a screwdriver, a news release said. Suspect Eric Anthony Newman (no address available) was ultimately tased by a Babbitt Police officer and fell into a ditch in the 5200 block of Wahlsten Road in Kugler Township, but he continued his resistance and fought with the Sheriff’s deputy and Babbitt officer, the...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy