Jeanine Bobenmoyer recognized that after over two years of a global pandemic, many local mothers are exhausted and looking for a way to get out of the house. This realization is why Bobenmoyer thinks it is the perfect time for a organization like her’s: The City Moms. The City Moms is a sisterhood of local woman with children who discuss motherhood, attend retreats and bond in shared experiences.

