Brush fire breaks out in southeast Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire broke out in southeast Bakersfield Sunday afternoon.
The fire started just before 2 p.m. at the dead-end road of Price and Sparks Street near E Pacheco and Cottonwood Road, according to our 17 news crew at the scene.Woman struck, killed on South H Street
Fire crews are still working on the fire, and The California Highway Patrol is issuing traffic control near the site.
At this time, it is unknown how the fire started, but it is possible dry weather conditions could have contributed to the spread.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 1