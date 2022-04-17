One charged in suspected domestic dispute ending in homicide

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.– A homicide investigation has led to one being arrested in Laclede County on Saturday, April 16.

Laclede County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call at 2:30 p.m. that a woman had been shot in the 28000 block of Sassafras Road. Arriving on the scene, police found the body of 21-year-old Megan Bailey Nicol Glasser.

According to a probable cause statement, Glasser had died of a gunshot wound to the head. Dillion Thomas Drake Bacon, 22, was on the scene and had lived at the same residence as Glasser. Bacon was taken into custody.

Bacon told authorities he and Glasser had an argument before the shooting, according to the PC statement. Two others related to Bacon were at the residence at the time of the shooting.

Bacon is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He has no bond and is being held at the Laclede County Detention Center.

Bacon will have his first court appearance on Wednesday, April 20, at 9:30 a.m.

