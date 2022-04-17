Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins: “I don’t necessarily know if I’ll feel 100% anytime soon… It’s more so about just understanding can I can go out there and feel comfortable, can I go out there and just hoop.” ajc.com/sports/atlanta…

Source: Twitter @sarah_k_spence

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat Game 1 updates: John Collins returns for Hawks; Max Strus in starting lineup; Cody Martin visits. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:45 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

John Collins: “I don’t necessarily know if I’ll feel 100% anytime soon… It’s more so about just understanding can I can go out there and feel comfortable, can I go out there and just hoop.”

ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 4:44 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

John Collins, on returning from injury:

“I’m just trying to be delicate and have a plan.” pic.twitter.com/RwRtR2fyfL – 4:04 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

John Collins: “I don’t know if I’ll feel 100 percent any time soon.” – 3:52 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

John Collins, on getting back to game action:

“I felt better than expected.” pic.twitter.com/T0d7Ti55vS – 3:51 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks trounced by the Heat in Game 1, 115-91.

Game 2 in Miami Tuesday.

Trae Young was held to a playoff-low 8 points (1-12 FG, 0-7 from 3, 6-7 FT), with 4 assists, 6 rebounds, 6 TOs.

Gallo: 17 pts, 5 reb

De’Andre Hunter: 14 pts, 3 reb

John Collins: 10 pts, 4 reb – 3:19 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

HALFTIME: Heat 59, Hawks 40

Hawks shot 28.9% FG (11-38) and 11.1% from 3 (2-18).

Danilo Gallinari: 14 pts, 5 reb

Trae Young: 8 pts, 3 ast, 3 reb, 4 TO

John Collins (3 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl) played nine minutes in the first half. – 2:07 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Thought Heat might go Caleb Martin vs. John Collins, but Dewayne Dedmon working out well so far in that role. – 1:40 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

John Collins helped open up that three for Delon Wright. If that’s Gallinari on the roll, the defender stays home. Since it was Collins, they helped and that gave Wright space. – 1:23 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

John Collins has checked in. – 1:22 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks have a lineup of Trae Young, Delon Wright, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter and John Collins right now.

This is Collins’ first appearance since March 11. – 1:21 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

John Collins checking in. – 1:18 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

John Collins is at the scorer’s table. – 1:18 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

A look at the splint on John Collins’ right ring finger: pic.twitter.com/YFccOUgvEX – 12:59 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat Game 1 updates: John Collins returns for Hawks; Max Strus in Spoelstra’s starting lineup. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:42 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

John Collins not starting for Hawks. Atlanta starters:

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

Danilo Gallinari

Onyeka Okongwu – 12:40 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks starters vs. Heat for Game 1:

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

Danilo Gallinari

Onyeka Okongwu

Also, John Collins will be available to play. – 12:37 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks starters vs. Heat

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

Danilo Gallinari

Onyeka Okongwu

John Collins is available to play – 12:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat Game 1 updates: John Collins returns for Hawks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Hawks injury update:

John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): Available

Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out

Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out

The Heat report no injuries. – 12:25 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Hawks say John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is playing in today’s Game 1 at Miami.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:20 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is available. – 12:19 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

John Collins is AVAILABLE for today. – 12:18 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

John Collins is officially good to go for today’s game. – 12:17 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Nate McMillan says John Collins will be a gametime decision for Game 1 in Miami. – 11:36 AM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

As expected, Nate McMillan said John Collins is a game-time decision. – 11:36 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Hawks coach Nate McMillan says John Collins will be a game-time decision. Collins hasn’t played since March 11 because of foot and finger injuries. – 11:35 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Nate McMillan says John Collins remains a game-time decision. – 11:35 AM

Barry Jackson: Hawks coach Nate McMillan said John Collins, who has multiple injury issues, is game time decision against Heat -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / April 17, 2022

Shams Charania: Atlanta’s John Collins will play in Game 1 vs. Heat today, barring issues in warmups, sources said. Gut-it-out return for the Hawks, who are without Clint Capela. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 17, 2022

Ira Winderman: Hawks injury report: John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): Questionable Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 16, 2022