ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

John Collins: I don't necessarily know if I'll feel 100% anytime soon

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IoNFH_0fC1vqyN00

Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins: “I don’t necessarily know if I’ll feel 100% anytime soon… It’s more so about just understanding can I can go out there and feel comfortable, can I go out there and just hoop.” ajc.com/sports/atlanta…

Source: Twitter @sarah_k_spence

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat Game 1 updates: John Collins returns for Hawks; Max Strus in starting lineup; Cody Martin visits. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…7:45 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

John Collins: “I don’t necessarily know if I’ll feel 100% anytime soon… It’s more so about just understanding can I can go out there and feel comfortable, can I go out there and just hoop.”

ajc.com/sports/atlanta…4:44 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

John Collins, on returning from injury:

“I’m just trying to be delicate and have a plan.” pic.twitter.com/RwRtR2fyfL4:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpGTS_0fC1vqyN00

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

John Collins: “I don’t know if I’ll feel 100 percent any time soon.” – 3:52 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

John Collins, on getting back to game action:

“I felt better than expected.” pic.twitter.com/T0d7Ti55vS3:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nS8sk_0fC1vqyN00

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks trounced by the Heat in Game 1, 115-91.

Game 2 in Miami Tuesday.

Trae Young was held to a playoff-low 8 points (1-12 FG, 0-7 from 3, 6-7 FT), with 4 assists, 6 rebounds, 6 TOs.

Gallo: 17 pts, 5 reb

De’Andre Hunter: 14 pts, 3 reb

John Collins: 10 pts, 4 reb – 3:19 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

HALFTIME: Heat 59, Hawks 40

Hawks shot 28.9% FG (11-38) and 11.1% from 3 (2-18).

Danilo Gallinari: 14 pts, 5 reb

Trae Young: 8 pts, 3 ast, 3 reb, 4 TO

John Collins (3 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl) played nine minutes in the first half. – 2:07 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Thought Heat might go Caleb Martin vs. John Collins, but Dewayne Dedmon working out well so far in that role. – 1:40 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

John Collins helped open up that three for Delon Wright. If that’s Gallinari on the roll, the defender stays home. Since it was Collins, they helped and that gave Wright space. – 1:23 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

John Collins has checked in. – 1:22 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks have a lineup of Trae Young, Delon Wright, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter and John Collins right now.

This is Collins’ first appearance since March 11. – 1:21 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

John Collins checking in. – 1:18 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

John Collins is at the scorer’s table. – 1:18 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

A look at the splint on John Collins’ right ring finger: pic.twitter.com/YFccOUgvEX12:59 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02PwHk_0fC1vqyN00

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat Game 1 updates: John Collins returns for Hawks; Max Strus in Spoelstra’s starting lineup. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…12:42 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

John Collins not starting for Hawks. Atlanta starters:

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

Danilo Gallinari

Onyeka Okongwu – 12:40 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks starters vs. Heat for Game 1:

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

Danilo Gallinari

Onyeka Okongwu

Also, John Collins will be available to play. – 12:37 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks starters vs. Heat

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

Danilo Gallinari

Onyeka Okongwu

John Collins is available to play – 12:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat Game 1 updates: John Collins returns for Hawks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…12:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Hawks injury update:

John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): Available

Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out

Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out

The Heat report no injuries. – 12:25 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Hawks say John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is playing in today’s Game 1 at Miami.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com12:20 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is available. – 12:19 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

John Collins is AVAILABLE for today. – 12:18 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

John Collins is officially good to go for today’s game. – 12:17 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Nate McMillan says John Collins will be a gametime decision for Game 1 in Miami. – 11:36 AM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

As expected, Nate McMillan said John Collins is a game-time decision. – 11:36 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Hawks coach Nate McMillan says John Collins will be a game-time decision. Collins hasn’t played since March 11 because of foot and finger injuries. – 11:35 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Nate McMillan says John Collins remains a game-time decision. – 11:35 AM

Barry Jackson: Hawks coach Nate McMillan said John Collins, who has multiple injury issues, is game time decision against Heat -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / April 17, 2022

Shams Charania: Atlanta’s John Collins will play in Game 1 vs. Heat today, barring issues in warmups, sources said. Gut-it-out return for the Hawks, who are without Clint Capela. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 17, 2022

Ira Winderman: Hawks injury report: John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): Questionable Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 16, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat torment Hawks’ Trae Young, without even using their Young-stopper

To put the Miami Heat’s variety and depth of defenders into perspective, consider that Erik Spoelstra’s team in Sunday’s 115-91 playoff-opening victory at FTX Arena was able to contain Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young without even utilizing their Young-stopper. Cast in that role during the regular season, as recently as the teams’ meeting a week ago Friday, Caleb Martin this time was reduced to ...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says Trae Young Is His Second Favorite Player: "I Don't Know How Far They Can Go, But I Love The Way They Play... I Like That Trae Lives For These Moments."

View the original article to see embedded media. Shaquille O'Neal isn't one to give today's players too many compliments. As someone that was constantly challenged by the greats that came before him to do better, Shaq often gives pointers to today's players on what they need to do to take the next step in their careers. But every once in a while, Shaq will give a player some love too, and the latest recipient of his praise is Trae Young.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Trae Young
Person
Nate Mcmillan
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Fg
numberfire.com

Mychal Mulder coming off Miami's bench in Game 1 on Sunday

Miami Heat guard Mychal Mulder will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Kyle Lowry got the regular season finale off due to rest purposes. But in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs versus Trae Young and the Hawks, the veteran is back in the mix and ready to rock. Lowry will also immediately start in his return, sending Mulder back to the bench.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: As simple as Heat doing what they do, plus other Heat-Hawks thoughts

Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday’s 115-91 NBA playoff victory over the Atlanta Hawks: — First, there has to be the perspective of the Hawks doing this on a 39-hour turnaround, after closing out the play-in round Friday night in Cleveland. — But that is only part of it. — The bigger part is no Clint Capela. — Which cuts them down to size. — Yes, the Hawks had John Collins ...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Heat Nation

Trae Young on Hawks’ game plan heading into Game 2 vs. Heat: ‘You have to bully them back’

Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young had an interesting take on how the Hawks plan to attack the Miami Heat defense in Game 2 of the first round. Young struggled mightily against the Heat in Game 1, as they held him to just 1-of-12 shooting from the field. Young finished the game with eight points, six rebounds and four assists. He also turned the ball over six times.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Heat vs. Hawks score: Live NBA playoff updates as Miami tries to put Trae Young, Atlanta in 2-0 series hole

The Eastern Conference's top-seeded Heat made easy work of the Hawks Sunday in Game 1 of their first-round series. Miami held control for nearly the entire way in the opener and led by as many as 32 points. Its lockdown defense held eighth-seeded Atlanta to only 91 points, including just eight points for All-Star Trae Young. The Heat are looking to maintain their dominance -- and home-court advantage -- with a Game 2 victory Tuesday before the series shifts to Atlanta. After one quarter of play in Miami, it is the Heat who own a slim lead over the Hawks.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder quotes: Sam Presti expects to search for a new home arena for G League's Blue

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti announced during his exit interview on Monday that the G League affiliate Oklahoma City Blue will be in the search for a new home arena this offseason. The Blue spent the 2020-21 regular season playing their home games at Paycom Center, being the only G League team to share an arena with their NBA counterpart. Before that, the Blue played across the street at Cox Convention Center. The NBA and G League told the Thunder that they needed to find a new home arena for the Blue that is a separate gym and can draw in a crowd.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy