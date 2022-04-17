John Collins: I don't necessarily know if I'll feel 100% anytime soon
From earlier — Heat Game 1 updates: John Collins returns for Hawks; Max Strus in starting lineup; Cody Martin visits. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:45 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins: “I don’t necessarily know if I’ll feel 100% anytime soon… It’s more so about just understanding can I can go out there and feel comfortable, can I go out there and just hoop.”
John Collins, on returning from injury:
“I’m just trying to be delicate and have a plan.” pic.twitter.com/RwRtR2fyfL – 4:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins, on getting back to game action:
“I felt better than expected.” pic.twitter.com/T0d7Ti55vS – 3:51 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks trounced by the Heat in Game 1, 115-91.
Game 2 in Miami Tuesday.
Trae Young was held to a playoff-low 8 points (1-12 FG, 0-7 from 3, 6-7 FT), with 4 assists, 6 rebounds, 6 TOs.
Gallo: 17 pts, 5 reb
De’Andre Hunter: 14 pts, 3 reb
John Collins: 10 pts, 4 reb – 3:19 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Heat 59, Hawks 40
Hawks shot 28.9% FG (11-38) and 11.1% from 3 (2-18).
Danilo Gallinari: 14 pts, 5 reb
Trae Young: 8 pts, 3 ast, 3 reb, 4 TO
John Collins (3 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl) played nine minutes in the first half. – 2:07 PM
Thought Heat might go Caleb Martin vs. John Collins, but Dewayne Dedmon working out well so far in that role. – 1:40 PM
John Collins helped open up that three for Delon Wright. If that’s Gallinari on the roll, the defender stays home. Since it was Collins, they helped and that gave Wright space. – 1:23 PM
John Collins has checked in. – 1:22 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks have a lineup of Trae Young, Delon Wright, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter and John Collins right now.
This is Collins’ first appearance since March 11. – 1:21 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins checking in. – 1:18 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins is at the scorer’s table. – 1:18 PM
A look at the splint on John Collins’ right ring finger: pic.twitter.com/YFccOUgvEX – 12:59 PM
Heat Game 1 updates: John Collins returns for Hawks; Max Strus in Spoelstra’s starting lineup. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:42 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Heat Game 1 updates: John Collins returns for Hawks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:30 PM
The Hawks say John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is playing in today’s Game 1 at Miami.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:20 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan says John Collins will be a gametime decision for Game 1 in Miami. – 11:36 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Barry Jackson: Hawks coach Nate McMillan said John Collins, who has multiple injury issues, is game time decision against Heat -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / April 17, 2022
Shams Charania: Atlanta’s John Collins will play in Game 1 vs. Heat today, barring issues in warmups, sources said. Gut-it-out return for the Hawks, who are without Clint Capela. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 17, 2022
Ira Winderman: Hawks injury report: John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): Questionable Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 16, 2022
