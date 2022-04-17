ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

A Virginia infielder's mental mistake somehow turned it into the wildest triple play

By Charles Curtis
 2 days ago
We’ve seen it many, many times in baseball: A player forgets how many outs there are and tosses the ball to fans, or gently throws it back into the infield.

Sometimes, it’s a costly error.

But in the case of Sunday’s Virginia game against Pitt, it actually worked out!

In what ended up being a 4-1 loss, Virginia turned a terrific double play with a step-on-home-throw-to-first move. But first basemen Devin Ortiz thought it was out No. 3, so he tossed the ball toward the mound and began to walk off the field.

And then he realized it was two outs and the Pitt runner at third was coming home … so he ran, grabbed the ball and threw out the runner for a VERY unconventional triple play:

WOW. That worked out, and I bet Ortiz will never forget how many outs there are again.

