ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Some parents may have to pay for school lunch next year

By Shayla Klein
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O14If_0fC1v50p00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Throughout the pandemic, schools across the country have had the flexibility to provide free lunches for all students, distribute lunches to homes, and provide substitutes for meals when there were shortages. Those options are set to expire on June 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOLRt_0fC1v50p00
Amanda Harrison, Director, Office of Nutrition, WVDE

“It basically means that the clock resets to the way we operated back in 2019,” said Amanda Harrison, Director of the West Virginia Department of Education Office of Nutrition.

The consequences will vary depending on what schools are eligible for the Community Eligibility Provision , which requires school districts to fill out applications to qualify for free lunches based on the percentage of student participation in programs like SNAP. Students in districts that don’t qualify for CEP, who don’t qualify for the free and reduced lunch program would be hit with a lunch bill for the first time in two years.

Q&A: West Virginia moves down to second place in highest obesity rate

It also means that if a school has to go back to virtual for any reason, schools cannot distribute lunches aside from shelf-stable food to students’ homes as meals cannot be taken off site, and that schools cannot make substitutions for meals when there is a shortage.

Support Kids Not Red Tape Act of 2022

A bill introduced in the US Senate on March 31 seeks to extend those options for schools. Schools were given the flexibility through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s authority, which was expanded under a child nutrition waiver that was included in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The Support Kids Not Red Tape Act of 2022 would extend the child nutrition waiver until September 30, 2022, giving schools another year of flexibility. This bill does not inherently provide funding for free lunches, as the decision would still be up to the USDA.

“Families across America are continuing to face some pretty vicious challenges. Rising food prices, empty grocery store shelves, and the loss of some pretty vital economic assistance like the expanded Child Tax Credit which ended in December,” explained Jamie Bussel, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Senior Program Officer, “All of this continues to make a situation pretty precarious for kids and families in this country, and school meals are a powerful way to mitigate some of those extraordinary challenges.”

School lunch rules updated to help ease pandemic disruptions

The West Virginia Department of Education has been advocating for this bill as well. However, Harrison said that despite what happens with the bill, schools will do what they can to make sure kids whose families are still struggling are fed. School districts across the state are now preparing for the waiver to expire by looking at their options to adopt CEP.

“We all want things to go back to the way they were in 2019,” said Harrison, “But when we’re ready, and this isn’t it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 3

Related
WOWK 13 News

Name of Huntington woman killed by train released

UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13): The woman killed by a train in Huntington on Tuesday has been identified. Huntington Police say that 63-year-old Pamela S. Deel, of Huntington, was found unresponsive on the 3200 block of Riverside Drive. They say she attempted to cross the train bridge from the area of 31st St. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Heavy damage done to truck after crash with semi-truck

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — Damage was done to a truck after it crashed with a semi-truck on I-79 South in Elkview. Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says this happened around 2 a.m. There is no word on any injuries but there was no entrapment. All southbound lanes were closed for a short time, but were reopened, […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man WANTED in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Corrections and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for violating parole. They say that Jesse Lee Rufty has an active capias for his arrest issued by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. Mr. Rufty’s original offenses were conspiracy […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Eyewitness News

Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
ADVOCACY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Us Senate#Child Nutrition#School Meals#Wvde#Cep#Q A#The Us Senate#The U S Department
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway slated for Wednesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be stopping in Beckley this week. The pantry will be at Linda K Epling Stadium- located at 200 Stadium Drive- on Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be passed out until supplies last.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Education
WVNews

West Virginia officials announce new pandemic financial assistance program for homeowners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Housing Development Fund Executive Director Erica Boggess on Monday announced a new state program to aid homeowners impacted by COVID-19. Similar to the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program, which aims to provide financial help to both renters and landlords impacted by the pandemic, the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program intends to do the same for those who own homes.
CHARLESTON, WV
Houston Chronicle

4th round of P-EBT food benefits approved

A fourth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families was approved this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This means families who qualify for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and have experienced COVID-19-related absences, virtual attendance or campus closures for the 2021-22 school year could be eligible to receive P-EBT food benefits.
TEXAS STATE
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The 74

Use ESSER Funds to Stop Suspensions, Expulsions & Arrests at School

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare for teenagers.  The U.S. surgeon general and the American Academy of Pediatrics recently declared a nationwide adolescent mental health crisis, as did the president of the United States. Academic achievement tests show wholesale learning loss. School attendance has plummeted. And these difficulties are being felt most among students […]
EDUCATION
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy