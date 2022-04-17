ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Thorns 3, San Diego Wave 2: Live updates recap

By Joel Odom
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Portland Thorns picked up three points in the West Division standings of the NWSL Challenge Cup with a 3-2 victory over San Diego Wave FC on Sunday at Providence Park. Sophia Smith scored an early goal, and Hina Sugita tacked on two more in the first half to give...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

The Oregonian

Dough Zone, Phuket Cafe debut, star chefs expand beyond Portland, plus more local restaurant news for April 2022

After a pair of quiet years on Portland’s dining front, prominent local chefs and restaurant groups are back in the restaurant opening business in a big way. Among newcomers highlighted in our late-2021 guide to the city’s most anticipated restaurants openings, all-day cafe/bakery/pizzeria/restaurant Cafe Olli and Slabtown noodle shop Sunshine Noodles debuted in December, while Greek-inspired souvlaki spot Bluto’s and food cart super pod Hinterland started serving in January. That trend should continue through the spring, as the city awaits Gregory Gourdet’s wood-fired Haitian restaurant Kann, which is targeting a June opening in the Central Eastside Industrial District. Meanwhile, Portland chefs continue to look to the suburbs and beyond for their latest restaurant expansions. Read on for 10 pieces of restaurant news to whet your appetite for April 2022.
PORTLAND, OR
6abc

Toronto FC continues hot streak by dumping previously unbeaten Union

Alejandro Pozuelo's second-half goal gave Toronto FC a 2-1 home victory on Saturday over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Union. With the score tied in the 51st minute, Pozuelo used some spectacular footwork to create the game-winning goal. Surrounded by defenders in Philadelphia's box, Pozuelo created enough room for himself to fire a quick left-footed shot past goalkeeper Andre Blake.
MLS
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Even Chicago is cleaner than Portland

My wife and I are Portland natives and have lived here most of our lives. We both love Portland but just had an eye-opening experience on our visit to Chicago. Chicago is the third-largest city in the U.S. and five times larger than Portland in population. So we expected the homeless issue and general filth to be much worse than that of Portland’s. Nope. It was a very clean city – hardly any homeless, graffiti or tents, garbage and trash anywhere. And to be clear, we weren’t sequestered in the sterilized Magnificent Mile area of the city. We toured and traveled in all corners of the city and stayed in the Chicago equivalent of Northwest 21st Avenue. It was pretty clean throughout the many areas we visited.
PORTLAND, OR
