Castellanos scores 4 goals, NYCFC beats Real Salt Lake 6-0

One of the ugliest breakups in sports could finally be coming as the San Jose Earthquakes and head coach Matias Almeyda are set to part ways after three-plus seasons, Tom Bogert reports. A fractured relationship between the coach and the front office got more distant during the offseason and Almeyda wanted to leave prior to the season. While his exit hasn't formally been announced, the club is reportedly working on moving on from Almeyda.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO