New York City, NY

Castellanos scores 4 goals, NYCFC beats Real Salt Lake 6-0

 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentin Castellanos scored four...

ABC4

BACON – The Uber-like work app now official with Real Salt Lake

Provo, Utah (ABC4) – Bacon is being called the Uber of work apps. An app that instantly connects employers with pre-qualified, on-demand workers. The app helps its users to find quick work. Employers post their available shifts along with pay and requirements and then are able to choose a worker for the shift. Bacon has […]
PROVO, UT
6abc

Toronto FC continues hot streak by dumping previously unbeaten Union

Alejandro Pozuelo's second-half goal gave Toronto FC a 2-1 home victory on Saturday over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Union. With the score tied in the 51st minute, Pozuelo used some spectacular footwork to create the game-winning goal. Surrounded by defenders in Philadelphia's box, Pozuelo created enough room for himself to fire a quick left-footed shot past goalkeeper Andre Blake.
MLS
New York Sports Nation

Red Bulls Draw Disappointingly vs Dallas

The New York Red Bulls attempted to switch up the format against FC Dallas on Saturday night. Easter Eve saw both Ashley Fletcher and Luquinhas get their first RBNY starts as Gerhard Struber hoped to get his first home win of the season. Instead, despite outshooting the visors 20 to 5, the game ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw.
HARRISON, NJ
ESPN

Minnesota United scores season-high three goals to beat Rapids

Robin Lod's score in the 77th minute and Abu Danladi's strike in the 79th gave Minnesota United FC the advantage it needed. The Loons held off the visiting Colorado Rapids the rest of the way, and won 3-1 Saturday night in St. Paul, Minn. The victory for Minnesota (3-2-2, 11...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ESPN

Austin FC rally with three late goals to stun D.C. United

Ruben Gabrielsen's goal in the 90th minute capped a wild late comeback as Austin FC scored three times in the final 10 minutes to beat host D.C. United 3-2 on Saturday. It was the first-ever match between the two teams and a tale of two halves. The first 45-plus minutes belonged to D.C. United and Ola Kamara while the second half, played with the home team a man down, was owned by Austin FC.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

Matias Almeyda set to leave San Jose Earthquakes as the door shuts on one of the weirdest sagas in MLS

One of the ugliest breakups in sports could finally be coming as the San Jose Earthquakes and head coach Matias Almeyda are set to part ways after three-plus seasons, Tom Bogert reports. A fractured relationship between the coach and the front office got more distant during the offseason and Almeyda wanted to leave prior to the season. While his exit hasn't formally been announced, the club is reportedly working on moving on from Almeyda.
SAN JOSE, CA

