Castellanos scores 4 goals, NYCFC beats Real Salt Lake 6-0

Alejandro Pozuelo's second-half goal gave Toronto FC a 2-1 home victory on Saturday over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Union. With the score tied in the 51st minute, Pozuelo used some spectacular footwork to create the game-winning goal. Surrounded by defenders in Philadelphia's box, Pozuelo created enough room for himself to fire a quick left-footed shot past goalkeeper Andre Blake.
The New York Red Bulls attempted to switch up the format against FC Dallas on Saturday night. Easter Eve saw both Ashley Fletcher and Luquinhas get their first RBNY starts as Gerhard Struber hoped to get his first home win of the season. Instead, despite outshooting the visors 20 to 5, the game ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw.
London derby rivals will meet Stateside when Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal play in a Florida Cup match this summer in Orlando, as USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Matt Turner could come head-to-head. The Blues and Gunners will match up July 23 at Camping World Stadium in what’s being...
Robin Lod's score in the 77th minute and Abu Danladi's strike in the 79th gave Minnesota United FC the advantage it needed. The Loons held off the visiting Colorado Rapids the rest of the way, and won 3-1 Saturday night in St. Paul, Minn. The victory for Minnesota (3-2-2, 11...
Ruben Gabrielsen's goal in the 90th minute capped a wild late comeback as Austin FC scored three times in the final 10 minutes to beat host D.C. United 3-2 on Saturday. It was the first-ever match between the two teams and a tale of two halves. The first 45-plus minutes belonged to D.C. United and Ola Kamara while the second half, played with the home team a man down, was owned by Austin FC.
When Landon Donovan drives past his bronze statue Tuesday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, there will be a brief moment of nostalgia and gratitude. Then it'll be time to get to work. Donovan will coach his San Diego Loyal against the team he once starred for,...
One of the ugliest breakups in sports could finally be coming as the San Jose Earthquakes and head coach Matias Almeyda are set to part ways after three-plus seasons, Tom Bogert reports. A fractured relationship between the coach and the front office got more distant during the offseason and Almeyda wanted to leave prior to the season. While his exit hasn't formally been announced, the club is reportedly working on moving on from Almeyda.
