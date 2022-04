NEW YORK — (AP) — Pete Alonso had Francisco Lindor's back. Then he tried to take his shirt. It's no stretch to say Alonso earned the souvenir. Lindor lined a walk-off single in the 10th after a big reach by Alonso bailed him out in the top of the inning, and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 Tuesday to open a doubleheader.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO