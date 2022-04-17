ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

By AP News
wtmj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday that wounded at least nine people. It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter holiday weekend. The South Carolina shootings and...

wtmj.com

Hampton County, SC
