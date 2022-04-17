ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ukrainian designer dedicates newest collection to homeland

By JuYeon Kim
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwNzw_0fC1tTwC00

Olha Potapenko, a couture bridal designer living in the Kansas City area, is using her newest collection, business platform and designs to speak up for those fighting against Russian troops overseas in her homeland of Ukraine.

“Everyone from Ukraine who stays here in safety — we feel the guilt and the pain that we’re here and we’re safe while our friends and family are over there dying,” Potapenko said. “My collection is my scream for help.”

Potapenko moved to the Kansas City area 4 1/2 years ago to be closer to her in-laws. She still has numerous loved ones living in Ukraine who are directly impacted by the violence of war.

“All of the inhumane behaviors that is happening in Ukraine, it’s not just about Ukraine. It’s about humanity as a whole,” she said. “It’s not okay what is happening. The human life is above everything.”

To numb the guilt, Potapenko turned to what she knows best. With pen and paper, she sketched out an entire collection of bridal gowns dedicated to her home country and its people.

Each gown represents a different story.

One dress has the words “Stop The War” stitched on its front with red roses embellishing the bottom of the train. She says the dress is dedicated to all the brides whose men will never come back home, the roses representing each bullet taken.

“My message is to let people know that the threat that's currently in act in Ukraine is very real and what’s going on there can happen here as well,” Potapenko said.

Potapenko's Ukrainian collection was featured in a fashion show in Kansas City.

She says she's grateful for the outpouring of support she felt from the audience, especially after a standing ovation followed the presentation of the Ukrainian flag.

“I was praying for people who are in power and who can make a difference in the world to see this and to be moved — to take some actions and help,” Potapenko said.

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Daily Tribune

Ukrainian students at the University of Missouri resilient after a month of Russian war in their homeland

Irynka Hromotska's sister started high school in Poland this week, while Vlad Sazhen received communication from a friend in Mariupol about horrific conditions he is enduring there under Russian bombardment. Both are Ukrainian students at the University of Missouri. Hromotska, 26, is a first-year graduate student in photojournalism and a Fulbright Scholar. Sazhen,...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Rodricks: In Baltimore, raising funds for her Ukrainian homeland’s fight against Russia | COMMENTARY

Born in 1903, Volodymyr Lopushanskiy was a writer, newspaper editor and military historian who grew up during Ukraine’s many struggles for independence, from the time of the last czar through two world wars and the repressive Soviet era. He told “stories of liberation” in books. He wrote plays. He ran a bookstore. In 1952, Lopushanskiy was arrested for allegedly anti-Soviet activities and ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridal Gowns#Ukrainian#Russian
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Country
Russia
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy