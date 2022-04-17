Man allegedly swipes 3 gold medals from U.S. Paralympian’s car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A three-time U.S. Paralympic gold medalist is asking for help after his gold medals were allegedly swiped from his car Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas.

Paralympian Jen Lee said he was at the Rim in San Antonio around 7:15 when his car was broken into by an unknown man. Lee, who played as the goaltender for Team USA ‘s Sled Hockey during the 2014, 2018, and 2022 Paralympics, said the man took off with a bag containing all three of his Paralympic gold medals.

Security video from Lee’s car allegedly showed a man wearing dark colors break into the side window of the car. The video was quick to gain hundreds of thousands of views, eventually reaching 1.6 million views by Sunday afternoon.

“Asking for help getting them back and getting the word out in any way possible,” Lee said in a tweet .

The City of San Antonio Police Chief William McManus was quick to share Lee’s video to social media and asked for the publics’ help in identifying the man.

“Anyone recognize this individual?” Chief McManus wrote in the tweet . “Please let us know. I’ve sent the video to our Fusion Center. We’ll try to ID. This can’t stand!”

