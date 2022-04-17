FAA: Plane ran off New Jersey airport’s runway; no one inside injured

CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) — A Cessna business jet with three people on board ran off a New Jersey runway Sunday afternoon, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Federal Aviation Administration Public Affairs Specialist Rick Breitenfeldt said the Cessna Citation landed about 2:45 p.m. at Essex County Airport. The FAA initially reported that only two people were in the plane at the time of the accident.

The plane ran off the runway after landing and went into a drainage brook, police said. When first responders arrived, the three occupants — the pilot, second in command and owner of the plane — were trying to get out. They were all uninjured.

“We are very relieved that no one was injured as a result of this incident,” Fairfield Police Chief Anthony G. Manna said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the pilot was attempting to land when strong crosswinds caused the plane to not touch down fast enough.

The Nutley Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit was called in to assist the Fairfield Fire Department in helping to contain a fuel spill. The plane was spilling oil into the brook, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating the incident.

Crews respond after a Cessna drove off the end of a runway at Essex County Airport. (Ken Evseroff/PIX11)

