The one lesson I’ve learned from life: English TV personality Scarlett Moffatt, 31, says don't let body fears hold you back

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Scarlett Moffatt, 31, rose to fame on Channel 4’s Gogglebox, before going on to win I’m A Celebrity in 2016. She lives in County Durham with partner Scott.

Before I did Gogglebox I was confident with my body. I was surrounded by wonderful friends and family and never felt pressure to look a certain way. I just lived my best life.

But when I went on the show, I was catapulted into this world where people had an opinion on my appearance. I’d hear phrases like, ‘Oh, she has hip dips,’ and I didn’t even know what that meant [it’s when there’s an indent after your hip and before your thigh begins]. So I started sitting on the edge of the couch so that I was upright, or I would use a cushion to cover my body.

The worst was when I went to Las Vegas with friends five years ago but didn’t go to the pool party. I remember trying to figure out how to walk to the pool in a kaftan and get in without showing my body. Eventually, I said I didn’t feel well and went back to my room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380LP6_0fC1sE3A00
English TV personality Scarlett Moffatt, 31, (pictured) says don't let body fears hold you back. Scarlett says that she was confident with her body before she went on Gogglebox 

I came home and thought: ‘God, am I going to miss out on things because I care so much about the opinions of other people?’ I wrote down everything I’d missed out on because I’d say: ‘I’ll go there when I’ve lost some weight.’ Now I think: ‘What an absolute idiot!’

So when I went to Antigua with my boyfriend two years ago, I wore a bikini for the first time and didn’t cover myself up. I was like: ‘This is my body.’

I have a wonderful relationship with Scott because I was happy in myself when I met him. Now I say to people, you’re fine as you are. I’m not saying eat chicken nuggets all day, but health isn’t necessarily about having a six-pack.

I hope I show on the BBC’s Pilgrimage [in which people of different faiths and beliefs walk in the footsteps of a 6th-century monk across Ireland and Scotland] that just because you are a certain shape, it doesn’t mean you can’t do it. I was with Will [Bayley, the Paralympian] and Monty [Panesar, the cricketer] who are super-fit, and yet sometimes I was leading the pack.

I still have days where I have a wobble over my looks, but it passes. And trolls have no power over me.

When you allow yourself to be happy, you become invincible.

