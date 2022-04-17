ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muma College of Business introduces FinTech|X Accelerator Program

By Hannah Wagner, CORRESPONDENT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Muma College of Business’ new FinTech|X Accelerator program is expected to promote innovation within the field of financial technology, or fintech, by providing resources, mentorship and investment advising to a cohort of 16 national and international startup companies. FinTech|X Accelerator was introduced April 11 as part of...

hackernoon.com

How Decentralized and Centralized Protocols Converged to Create De-Centralized

Bridging the intersection between decentralized and centralized consensus blockchain environments to increase mass adoption. Bridging the intersection between decentralized and centralized consensus blockchain environments to increase mass adoption. The co-existence of decentralized and centralized ecosystems has sparked some uncomfortable conversations between centralized entities and web3 enthusiasts in recent times. Aside...
INTERNET
pymnts

24% of Credit Union Members Would Switch FIs for Digital Innovations

When consumers are picking a financial institution, digital features make a difference. In fact, 24% of credit union members would consider switching to new financial institutions over innovation, according to “Credit Union Innovation,” a PYMNTS and PSCU collaboration based on a survey of 4,832 U.S. consumers, 101 credit union decision-makers and 51 FinTech executives.
CREDITS & LOANS
FireRescue1

coinbase customer care number 【+1 (805) 265-9922】coinbase pro customer care number

Inc.com

He Began His Entrepreneurial Career at 16. Now He's the Founder of a $400 Million E-Sports Startup

Turns out, Parnell was pretty good at selling cell phones, having tapped his network of fellow high-schoolers and their families as customers. By age 16, he was using his savings to negotiate buying out other local cell-phone stores. And he saw a future in entrepreneurship: Before he was even 21, he was flying out to Silicon Valley to attend a tech conference and networking to bring tech incubators to Detroit.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Finastra, Microsoft Form BaaS Partnership for Small Business Lending

London-based FinTech Finastra has launched a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) collaboration with Microsoft, according to a Tuesday (April 12) press release. The partnership is designed to offer new lending options to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), “a sector severely underserved when it comes to accessing finance,” the release stated. SMBs that use Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be able to access financing offers without leaving their business management platform.
SMALL BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Open banking and APIs Can Work Wonders for Crypto Startups

Many people struggle to form a clear distinction between Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin. A blockchain consists of a chain of data blocks linked through cryptographic techniques to ensure the stored data cannot be altered or tampered with – unless the whole network agrees. The data is immutable because it is part of a tamper-proof system. The World Bank Group says the remittance industry grew in the past years, up 8.8% in 2017 and 9.6% in 2018. Some features that allow blockchains to act as a secure record of financial transactions are also applicable to medical data.
MARKETS
pymnts

Nexo, Mastercard, DiPocket Launch Card Backed by a Crypto Credit Line

Nexo, a Swiss platform that provides instant cryptocurrency-backed loans, has launched a cryptocurrency Mastercard in some European markets, the company announced Wednesday (April 13). Nexo Card partnered with Mastercard and DiPocket, a London-based eWallet, providing customers with access to crypto-powered liquidity at more than 92 million eCommerce sites around the...
CREDITS & LOANS
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
Forbes Advisor

Best Mobile VoIP Service Providers For Small Businesses Of 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Mobile voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) technology makes it easy to use your smartphone for business communications. The best mobile VoIP services make it possible for you to use an Android or iOS app that uses your Wi-Fi or cellular data for incoming or outgoing calls and texts. Typically, you can get a business phone number, which means you can separate personal and business calls.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Rakuten Teams With Uber Eats Japan for Digital Payments

Uber Eats in Japan is collaborating with Rakuten Group to offer users an additional online payment option, according to a press release on Monday (April 18). Rakuten Pay, the Rakuten Group’s online payment service, processes payments using the credit card linked to the Rakuten ID system. Rakuten Pay will be available to all users for ordering food and groceries on Uber Eats by the end of this month.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Ethereum-focused BlockApps raised $41 million to expand into enterprise blockchain space

BlockApps has raised $41 million in a new funding round to continue its expansion into the enterprise blockchain space, the company’s president and CEO Kieren James-Lubin exclusively told TechCrunch. This capital raise hints at the growth and integration of blockchain technology into mainstream traditional companies as they look to adapt.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Beamy lands $9M to help enterprises detect and manage their SaaS apps

But as the SaaS model continues to gain prominence, particularly in the enterprise, businesses are facing challenges in managing their sprawling subscriptions. In a survey commissioned by Productiv (which admittedly has a horse in the race, given that it sells products to manage SaaS services), close to half of enterprise IT departments said they spent an inordinate amount of time provisioning and managing SaaS apps. Beyond becoming time sinks, SaaS apps can also pose a security threat. Eighty-five percent of companies responding to a 2021 Adaptive Shield report believe SaaS misconfiguration is a top threat vector for their organization.
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Mastercard to link all employee bonuses to ESG goals

(Reuters) - Payment processor Mastercard Inc will link all employee bonuses to environmental, social and corporate-governance (ESG)initiatives, expanding an earlier program which was limited to its senior executives, Chief Executive Michael Miebach said on Tuesday. The move will help Mastercard achieve its goals of cutting carbon usage, improving financial inclusion...
BUSINESS
Hackernoon

Securing the Blockchain: How the Blockchain Prevents Fraud

Whether it is the widely popular Proof-of-work in Bitcoin and Ethereum or some lesser know, speedy but almost centralized Proof-of-authority, consensus mechanisms offer a wide range of solutions to the Sybil attacks and double-spending problem. However, choosing one for your blockchain is a matter of great deliberation and requires knowledge of all its pros and cons.
MARKETS
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: PayPal, IMG Team to Remake MADE

Today in the connected economy, PayPal plans to help IMG launch its MADE platform as a place for fashion designers. Also, Robinhood adds U.K. crypto platform Ziglu to its offerings, shipping and logistics platform Shipwell has launched its Shipper Mobile application, and payments services MYPINPAD and SmartPesa announce plans to merge.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Contact Centers Double Down on AI to Solve Vexing CX Challenges

Alternately mind-numbing and infuriating, call center experiences are getting a refresh, bringing a more human touch to bear even though more automation is involved than ever. Rebranding as “contact centers” given the negative associations with “call centers,” the customer service segment is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) with all speed as major players make improvements to interactive voice recognition — and even the dreaded bots.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE from Bitcoin 2022: TradeZing CEO Jordan Edelson Shares Insights About His New Web3 Trading Platform

TradeZing is a live-streaming social engagement Web3 platform designed for millennial and Generation Z traders. TradeZing is trying to educate, elevate and entertain. Detroit-based Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, sent its team to Miami, Florida, April 6-9, for Bitcoin 2022. During...
MARKETS
pymnts

Hybrid Banking Model Bridges ‘Much Needed’ Last-Mile Service Delivery Gap for Nigeria’s SMEs

Nigeria’s current financial system can be tough to navigate for millions of merchants who live in remote communities and have no access to reliable banking solutions. The lack of a strong banking system is why agency banking has gained popularity in the West African nation, playing a significant role in closing the financial inclusion gap as traditional banks extend financial services to the last mile using authorized agents or merchants.
ECONOMY

