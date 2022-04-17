ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killian Dain on the relationship with Triple H: I wasn’t sure how it was going to be

By SEAD DEDOVIC
 2 days ago
Triple H is a man who marked an era of WWE and showed his qualities. He was remembered as a top wrestler but also a person ready to help. Big Damo is in an interview with The Wrestling Inc. The Daily, spoke about the relationship with Triple H and praised the...

