CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) -- The shooting death of an unarmed Black man in Grand Rapids, Michigan has led to protests and growing calls for accountability. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the police chief in Grand Rapids – who is now in the middle of the controversy – has only been on the job for about a month. Prior to taking the chief position in Michigan, Chief Eric Winstrom was a longtime Chicago Police officer who had risen in rank to the post of commander of Area Five detectives. Anger and frustration have been growing following...

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO