Iowa baseball has its second four-game winning streak of the season after rallying from a 3-0 deficit with an eight-run seventh inning in Sunday’s 9-3 win over Minnesota. The Hawkeyes completed a series sweep over the Golden Gophers for the second consecutive season and registered the program’s first three-game Big Ten sweep since winning all three games against Michigan State in last year’s regular season finale. Iowa improved to 20-12 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes host Bradley at 6:05 p.m. CT at Duane Banks Field before traveling to Big Ten-leading Rutgers this weekend. Here’s a look at the...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO