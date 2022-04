Utility work will close two West Toledo streets on Wednesday only, the city transportation division announced. Berdan Avenue will be closed between Upton and Matlack avenues, while Upton will be closed on the eastbound side of its intersection with Dorr Street, officials said. Detour routes will not be posted, but access to the affected portion of Upton will be maintained via Midway Plaisance Street, the city said.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 20 MINUTES AGO