MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County YMCA is hosting their 22nd annual run/walk Saturday. There will be a one-mile youth run, a 5-k, and a 10-k. The proceeds from the race will go to the YMCA Annual Campaign. The funds are directed toward scholarships for children, families, and individuals to participate in the Y’s membership and program offerings in Marquette County. The race is highly anticipated by members of the community.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO