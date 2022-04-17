Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods
SALEM, Ind. (AP) — The body of a young boy who may have died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana and state police are asking for the public's help in identifying the child.
A state police spokesman says the body of the Black child believed to be between 5 and 8 years old was found Saturday night by a person in Washington County who was out mushroom hunting.
No information about the possible cause of death has been released and authorities say they don't know the name of the boy.
