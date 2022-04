The San Francisco Giants were dealt a potentially brutal blow during the first game of their doubleheader against the New York Mets on Tuesday. Starting pitcher Alex Cobb was removed from the game after retiring one batter in the fifth inning, escorted to the dugout by Giants’ head athletic trainer Dave Groeschner, per Andrew Baggarly. It’s unclear what the cause of his early removal from the game was, but it’s certainly worrisome for the team.

