Latest News On Ticket Sales For WWE WrestleMania Backlash

By PWMania.com Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE WrestleMania Backlash takes place on Sunday, May 8, 2022 in Providence, R.I. at Dunkin’ Donuts Center on...

PWMania

Mickie James Addresses Photo With Fan That Received Criticism

Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James issued a statement on Instagram regarding a photo that she took with fan Leonard Linton. Linton was criticized by some on social media for the way he was holding Mickie and her appearing to be uncomfortable. Mickie set the record straight with the following comments…
Financial World

Becky Lynch: "That's why I don't appear on Raw anymore"

Becky Lynch has increasingly become one of the faces of WWE in recent years, especially since 2018 when she began her real climb to success by stopping looking at others and thinking only of herself. Since that time she has always done a great job in the ring and as a storyline narrator and actress, part of the professional wrestling that she loves more than anything else, even more than fighting in the ring, as she told TV Insider.
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Character After His First WWE Match Since WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns competed in his first singles match since WrestleMania 38 in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. "The Tribal Chief" took the mic after the bout and broke character, saying, "It's been one hell of a month. This is the first time I've been back in the ring since WrestleMania... It's been a crazy month, a crazy two weeks to process what's going on... But I just want to say right now, with the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don't put this on social media because I'll deny it and say it's a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.
411mania.com

WWE News: Roddy Piper Birthday Tribute, Sami Zayn on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Backlash Match

– The WWE Twitter account paid tribute to late Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper earlier today for his birthday:. – WWE released a clip from this weekend’s episode of Talking Smack. Sami Zayn declared that he’s not afraid of Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also discussed their tag team title opportunity. You can check out that clip below:
stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
Bianca Belair
Sonya Deville
Cody Rhodes
Ronda Rousey
Seth Rollins
Charlotte Flair
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Turns On Liv Morgan After Tag Team Title Match Loss On Raw

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are no more after Ripley attacked her tag partner following their Women’s Tag Team title loss on this week’s WWE Raw. On Monday night’s episode, Ripley was pinned during their title match against Sasha Banks and Naomi. The two argued afterward and as Morgan went to leave, Ripley attacked her and hit her with the Riptide.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Changes Names To Two NXT Superstars

NXT 2.0 Superstars Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray have new ring names, according to PWInsider. Kacy Catanzaro’s ring name is now Katana Chance. The former American Ninja Warrior star signed with WWE in January of 2018 and then worked the Mae Young Classic tournament that year. She also participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match in 2019.
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley And Others React To Major Heel Turn On WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley finally turned on her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, on this week’s RAW. The turn happened after Ripley & Morgan lost to Sasha Banks & Naomi, failing to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. In the early stages of the match, Ripley appeared to have the match won after crushing Banks with a Riptide on the barricade outside the ring, and hitting another Riptide on Naomi inside the ring. However, Banks was able to break up the pin. After taking out Morgan, “The Boss ‘N’ Glow Connection” delivered some tandem offense on Ripley to secure the victory for their team.
PWMania

Matt Hardy Addresses His Brother Jeff Appearing On AEW Dark: Elevation

Jeff Hardy was involved in a tag team match that was taped for an edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. A fan on Twitter wrote about the match:. “Jeff Hardy was on AEW Dark Elevation this week and nobody has a problem with it. Jeff hardy was on [WWE] Main Event a couple times and Twitter caught on fire and cried. Compare the pair.”
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/18)

WWE RAW will take place in Buffalo NY tonight with two championship matches and more. Becky Lynch is rumored to return tonight. She has been off RAW since losing the Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania but she returned to working live events this past weekend. The following...
stillrealtous.com

Road Dogg Calls Current WWE Star The “Best TV Wrestler In The World”

The WWE roster is currently loaded with talent from top to bottom from up and comers to veterans. One name who has had a consistent presence on WWE programming for decades is Randy Orton, and the wrestling world is still talking about Orton’s work on a weekly basis. This...
Yardbarker

Becky Lynch Explains Why She Hasn’t Been On WWE RAW Since WrestleMania 38 Loss

Becky Lynch is a Man with a plan. WWE posted a new video with Becky Lynch, who was in Syracuse for a “Sunday Stunner” live event this weekend. Lynch explained why she hasn’t been back on WWE TV since losing her RAW Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, noting that she’s just not ready to be seen without a title.
PWMania

Reason Why Impact Wrestling Never Signed Paul Heyman

During his podcast, Jeff Jarrett commented on why Impact Wrestling (TNA) never signed Paul Heyman to a contract during the period when Heyman wasn’t working for WWE:. “Never could afford it. I just knew – same with Jim Ross, same with a lot of folks – that Bob Carter and maybe Dixie and Janice or the attorneys, they may want to flirt with this, but when they start seeing real price tags, it wasn’t gonna happen. There was a real education process up until we started having a good run in ’07, ’08, and ’09. They had money in the bank, then they pulled the trigger on Hulk Hogan. But for the most part, those price tags – they weren’t up for that. They weren’t willing to spend the money.”
411mania.com

Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has set a Raw Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced the following for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville. * Arm Wrestling Challenge: Bobby Lashley...
