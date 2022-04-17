ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 springtime recipes to try this week

WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's recipe roundup features seasonal meals that are as simple as they are delicious. Seriously Simple: A cornucopia of stir-fried spring vegetables...

www.wfmz.com

SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's 'Elegant' Carrot Cake Recipe Is Inspired By This Refreshing & Classic Springtime Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This Spring, it’s all about the carrot cake and Martha Stewart is making sure everyone knows how versatile carrot cake can be this season. On March 26, Stewart posted a delicious-looking photo of her newest carrot-cake recipe. First came cookies, and now there’s an elegant dinner party option. Stewart posted the photo to her Instagram with the caption, “Classic carrot cake takes cues from lemon-poppy seed loaf in this elegant hybrid. It has all...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler

There are more styles of cobbler in the South than we can count on two hands, yet there's always room for updates to old favorites, such as this cake-like cobbler. All you have to do is whisk together a quick batter to pour into a buttered baking dish. Scatter sliced fresh strawberries over the batter, dot the top with spoonfuls of sweetened cream cheese, and then pop it in the oven. In about an hour, you'll have a warm, fruity cobbler ready to enjoy. This recipe is so easy that anyone can confidently bake homemade cobbler with great results.
RECIPES
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
hunker.com

This Festive Costco Cake Is the Only Easter Dessert You Need

Now that spring has officially sprung, it's time to start thinking about Easter sweets. But if you don't have the time or energy to make treats from scratch, you'd be glad to know that Costco has your back. The retailer is offering a two-pound egg-shaped Easter cake, just in time for spring.
FOOD & DRINKS
EverydayHealth.com

3 Healthy Deviled Egg Recipes

When life hands you lemons, you know what to do. But what about when life hands you a bunch of hard-boiled eggs? One common solution is to devil them into that favorite springtime appetizer and star of many picnics and potlucks. But the name, which ostensibly refers to cooking them with a lot of spicy seasonings, could just as easily refer to the hell this dish can wreak on your diet if you’re not careful.
RECIPES
93.1 KISS FM

Salty Cocina was In El Paso: 3 Recipes You Have to Try Out

Ana Regalado was in El Paso! Well, I think she's most famously known as "Salty Cocina". If you're not on TikTok or Instagram and following her, you are missing out!. Regalado shares some amazing recipes-mainly Mexican cuisine- on TikTok- and makes it look super easy! Well, over on Twitter, Regalado shared that she was recently in the Sun City.
Cooking With Cooktail Rings

Sautéed Pea Salad with Burrata Recipe

This easy warm-weather appetizer is ready in 10 minutes!. In this recipe, sugar snap peas are thinly sliced on the bias with shallots served over creamy burrata with grilled bread. Adding red wine vinegar to the pea salad as they cook adds a bit of acidity to contrast with the cheese. While they are mainly thought of as a spring vegetable, peas are in season starting in Spring through September or October. Store peas in the refrigerator, wrapped in plastic. They will stay fresh for three to five days.
therecipecritic.com

Carrot Cake Quick Bread

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This carrot cake quick bread is to die for! It’s moist and soft and has the most incredible flavor that tastes like cake, but it is half the work involved! This is perfect for Easter and springtime!
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

10 Unique Hand Pie Recipes That Are Portable and Damn Tasty

Pie is a flaky, golden brown concoction that we all know and love. But... you know what might be better than a whole pie? A HAND PIE. Pies that you can walk around eating! No forks, no plates needed! Plus, it's a superior pie crust-to-pie filling ratio than regular pie... but that's just our opinion. These hand pies, however, are truly unique, and they're from all around the world. Are you ready to eat?
RECIPES
Eater

The Best Sheet Pan Recipes, According to Eater Editors

On weeknights, or in advance of spontaneous dinner parties, or during those times when cooking just feels like a slog, there is nothing quite like a sheet pan. The flattened versions of one-pot recipes, sheet pan recipes are often as easy as they are quick, and though no one likes to scrub a sheet pan after dinner, tin foil and parchment make that task a little easier. Here are six Eater editors’ recipes for broiler-friendly, oven-dependent, delicious sheet pan recipes for any occasion.
RECIPES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Southern Maryland Chronicle Recipe of the Week: A Cobbler Full of Summer Flavors

(Culinary.net) This summer, get a little wild in the kitchen and make something different. It’s alright to mix up the seasonal menu now and again by creating dishes out of the ordinary as a change-up from the usual warm-weather favorites. It’s true for many fruits that the summer months are their ideal season. However, eating […] The post Southern Maryland Chronicle Recipe of the Week: A Cobbler Full of Summer Flavors appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
RECIPES
L.A. Weekly

3 Relaxing CBD Drink Recipes To Try At Home

Whether you are going through a particularly stressful time, or you just need a little help winding down one evening, a CBD oil may be worth a try. One of the best and easiest ways to start getting your dose of CBD is through a drink you can easily mix your CBD oil into.
RECIPES
Hello Magazine

Jackfruit Is The Vegan Superfood That Will Make You Forget Meat

A vegan delight that is popularly found in South Asia, Jackfruit is the superfood that everyone is talking about. The fruit that is very commonly known as the “fake meat” in the west, Jackfruit traces its roots back to our very own backyard. And because we love making...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Californian

3 easy miso recipes

A while ago, I bought a tub of miso paste and wondered how I could possibly use it all before it spoiled. Thankfully, the fermentation of the paste greatly extends its shelf life, allowing me time to get creative and find delicious recipes using miso. You may only be familiar with miso as a soup served at most sushi restaurants, but there’s so much more to it. Miso is a savory Japanese seasoning — usually in the form of a paste — made by fermenting soybeans with salt. Here are my three favorite miso recipes: miso soup, miso salmon and miso ramen. If you’re looking for an easy and delicious meal, look no further!
RECIPES
Hyde Park Herald

What to try locally for Chicago Restaurant Week

As everyone has probably noticed by now, Chicago Restaurant Week runs more than a week. The fifteenth annual incarnation kicks off March 25 (though there were a couple of special events earlier in the month) and continues through April 10. During this period, hundreds of restaurants all over the city and suburbs are offering prix fixe menus: $25 for brunch or lunch and/or $39 and/or $55 for dinner, not counting beverages, tax and tip. This year, because of the pandemic, most of the meals are available for take-out and delivery as well as dine-in.
CHICAGO, IL
womenfitness.net

5 Recipes to Try After a Bariatric Surgery

Add all of your ingredients into the slow cooker. Give it a good stir to make sure that everything is incorporated well. Close the instant pot on your lid by twisting it closed. Close the valve to seal the pressure by pushing the valve away from you. Set your instant...
RECIPES

