Chico, CA

Four arrested in downtown Chico

By Ariana Powell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department told Action News Now that four people were arrested in downtown Chico near E. 3rd Street and...

FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

1 arrested after threatening to kill neighbor, officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday night, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a caller threatening to kill his neighbor and any responding officers. Officials said the caller, Joshua Bloomfield, could be heard firing a gun during the call. Officers got to the 600 block of Jefferson Street around 8:55 p.m. and said they […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Chico, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
Bakersfield Now

3 men arrested in downtown Bakersfield in pursuit from Delano

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Three men from Delano were arrested Monday afternoon in downtown Bakersfield following a pursuit from Delano, according to the Delano Police Department. Around 1:37 p.m. Delano police received reports of passengers waving around firearms from a white Nissan. The passengers appeared to be gang-related according...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tree Falls On Car, Causing Deadly Crash On Highway 49 In Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Highway 49 has reopened after a deadly crash in Nevada County on Monday afternoon. The scene is along the highway between Alta Sierra and La Barr Meadows. The California Highway Patrol confirms at least one person has died in the crash, which happened just after 1 p.m. A tree fell onto that person’s vehicle, causing the vehicle to crash into another vehicle. At this time, it is unclear if the weather — the heavy winds and lightning events in the region — contributed to the tree falling. Highway 49 at La Barr Meadows Drive was closed for an extended period of time. Southbound drivers were being diverted off at McKnight Way. Drivers were being urged to use Highway 174, Dog Bar Road or McCourtney Road as an alternate route.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
WBRE

Police arrest four after discovery of $6,386 in drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people in Scranton are behind bars after police say they discovered over $6,000 in drugs. According to the Scranton Police Department, on March 19 officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Mulberry Street. Officers on the scene stated they encountered two males, identified as John Gundaker and […]
SCRANTON, PA
FOX40

Man fatally shoots himself before arrest in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — A wanted suspect fatally shot himself while surrounded by Manteca police Tuesday morning. Manteca police officials said Cory Croslow was a suspect in an attempted murder at the Big League Dreams sports complex Sunday. Police searched for Croslow Monday but did not find him and reached out to the public for […]
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest 6 Suspected Members of ‘Prolific’ Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery Crew

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area. The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene. Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested For Allegedly Secretly Recording Women In Intimate Settings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two people from Salinas dead after crash in San Benito County

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- California Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a three-car crash on Highway 156 east of Flint Road on Saturday night. At around 10:45 p.m. a 1995 Honda Accord was going westbound on Highway 156 east of Flint Road and a 2020 Nissan Moreno was going eastbound on the same road The post Two people from Salinas dead after crash in San Benito County appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
SCDNReports

Indiana Theft Investigations Lead To Four Arrests

Indiana Theft Investigations Lead To Four ArrestsIndiana Mugshot. During the course of the last 2 weeks, multiple thefts had occurred in the northern part of Perry County. Multiple farm items were stolen from various properties, resulting in an estimated $30,000 in stolen property.
INDIANA STATE

