ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Fish and wildlife service will allow only bow hunting on Stonington site

By Joe Wojtas
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago

Stonington — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced that it will allow only archery hunting on the Al Harvey Road property it will acquire with the town, the Avalonia Land Conservancy and the Trust for Public Land.

Hunting will be allowed from one half hour before sunrise to one half hour after sunset, and Fish and Wildlife will designate a hunting area to encompass only the northern section of the so-called Brewster tract.

Hunting of big and small game as well as birds can take place Monday through Saturday from September to December. These include deer, turkey, coyote, quail, pheasant, squirrel and raccoon, among other species.

Signs and informational brochures will be created, electronic calls and baiting will be prohibited, and tree stand blinds and other hunting equipment cannot be left on the refuge overnight.

Also allowed will be wildlife observation, photography, environmental education and interpretation. A small parking lot will also be created.

The Fish and Wildlife's Service's announcement on Friday came two days after the Board of Selectmen signed a memorandum of understanding with the Avalonia Land Conservancy and the Trust for Public Land to purchase, manage and preserve 130 acres of forested land on Al Harvey Road.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is also working with the Trust for Public Land to purchase the adjacent 102 acres and make it part of the Great Thicket National Wildlife Refuge.

The closing is expected to take place by the end of the month, and Avalonia will manage the 130 acres of open space. The town is contributing $270,000 from its $375,000 open space fund to help purchase the land from trustee Katherine Anne Brewster-Duffy. The plan also calls for the Fish and Wildlife Service to contribute $580,000 and the Aquarion Water Co. to add another $230,000.

First Selectwoman Danielle Chesebrough said last week the Town and Avalonia will now create a plan for trails and parking for 10 to 20 cars, which she said she hopes will be ready by the end of the year. The land will be open to the public for passive recreation.

The Fish and Wildlife Service purchase has been controversial after neighbors raised concerns over whether hunting will be allowed on the site and what steps would be taken to ensure the safety of those who use both properties. The neighbors were unsuccessful in having Fish and Wildlife officials discuss details of possible hunting on the land the agency would control or hold a public hearing to outline its hunting plan.

In February, the Fish and Wildlife Service allowed people to submit comments on its plans to buy the 102 acres and open it up to activities that could include hunting, hiking, photography and other uses. Fifty people submitted comments.

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposes to make northern long-eared bat endangered

WPDE — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to reclassify the northern long-eared bat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). The bat, which is listed as threatened, faces extinction due to the range-wide impacts of white-nose syndrome, a deadly disease affecting cave-dwelling bats across the continent. The proposal to change the status of the northern long-eared bat comes after an in-depth review of the species found that the bat continues to decline and now meets ESA's definition of endangered.
ANIMALS
CBS DFW

Texas Parks And Wildlife Commission Approves Hunting Regulations Changes for 2022-23

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved hunting regulations for the 2022-23 season at its public meeting held March 24 in Austin. Commissioners adopted the following modifications and clarifications to the 2022-23 Statewide Hunting Proclamation: Establish mandatory buck and antlerless white-tailed deer harvest reporting in Collin, Dallas, Grayson and Rockwall counties during white-tailed deer season. Modify the definitions of “buck deer” and “antlerless deer.” Modify the proof of sex requirements for harvested buck deer. Create definitions for two types of commercial cold storage facilities. Modify tagging and proof of sex requirements, log procedures and destination regulations for commercial cold storage facilities. Expand mule...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stonington, CT
Government
City
Stonington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Outdoor Life

Watch: Anglers Find a Live Fish Inside a Northern Pike

Northern pike are voracious predators, and its shocking to see what they can swallow whole sometimes. I’ve cut open quite a few pike bellies in Alaska, and I’ll often find whole grayling, whitefish, and even other pike inside. Anyone who’s ever cleaned a Northern has probably noticed this, but have you ever found a live fish inside a pike’s stomach?
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Birds#Wildlife Observation#The Trust For Public Land#The Board Of Selectmen
Bangor Daily News

When crabs climb trees, you know you’re not in Maine any more

The heat and brightness of the sun vanished as our kayak glided into a mangrove forest. A tangle of long, arcing roots bordered the narrow channel, reaching into the saltwater. Above, a canopy of brown branches and light green leaves formed a roof to the tunnel. “Do you see the...
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Biden named in North Atlantic commercial fishing ban lawsuit filed by fishermen

(The Center Square) – Fishermen in Massachusetts and New Jersey are challenging a Biden administration proclamation in court. The fishermen have filed a lawsuit, Fehily et al. v. Biden et al., in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey alleging the proclamation that bans commercial fishing in the North Atlantic Ocean, primarily the Georges Bank area, saying it harms their ability to earn a living.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
worldanimalnews.com

The 2022 Spring Bear Hunt In Washington Has Been Cancelled This Year After The Fish & Wildlife Commission Voted Against It For The Second Time

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 over the weekend against a proposed 2022 spring bear-hunting season. The vote by the commission, which oversees the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, is the second related to this year’s season. It follows an attempt by hunting groups to reverse the original November 2021 suspension of the hunt.
WASHINGTON STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Enormous River Monster Pulled in Maine

As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

Sight fishing for Florida redfish and snook is hunting with a fly rod

Outdoors contributor Ryan Brod is a Registered Maine Guide, fly-tyer and educator at University of New England. His writing has appeared in “River Teeth,” “The Maine Review,” and “Gray’s Sporting Journal,” among others, and he’s at work on a book of outdoor essays.
PORTLAND, ME
Bangor Daily News

Paddling the St. George River’s rapids is so treacherous even a deer needed rescuing

For the past five years, the Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society has held the Skip Pendleton Memorial Trip on the St. George River each spring. Skip, who passed away in 2017, was an exceptional outdoorsman who twice crossed the United States on a bike and completed a transatlantic voyage in a sailboat. He was active as a trailblazer in his hometown of Belfast and several trails now exist due to his efforts. Later in life, he found whitewater. Skip joined the Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society and learned to kayak and canoe in his 70s, the consummate senior not acting his age.
PENOBSCOT, ME
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
389
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy