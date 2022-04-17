ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Terminal at Boston's Logan Airport evacuated, suspicious device determined to be PlayStation

 2 days ago
BOSTON — Operations at Logan International Airport in Boston are back to normal after Terminal A was evacuated following the discovery of a potentially suspicious item inside a piece of luggage, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

State police officials said TSA agents at Terminal A were screening checked luggage for a Delta flight when they saw the suspicious item at about 4:05 p.m. Sunday, which prompted them to call for the MSP Bomb Squad to the scene.

Troopers with the bomb squad determined that the item was a PlayStation video game console with a degraded condition that was either caused by age or damage. According to state police, the condition of the console caused abnormalities in the image it produced when it was X-rayed, prompting the TSA screeners' concerns.

During the investigation of the object and secondary sweeps of the area, passengers in Terminal A were evacuated and brought out onto the sidewalk as a precaution.

Troopers gave the all-clear shortly after 5 p.m. and passengers were able to re-enter the terminal.

"I had a 6 p.m. flight and I was just getting to the airport. When I got out of the car, a bunch of people ran out screaming, so I got back in the car. I didn't hear what they were screaming about," said Pam Lovano. "Then we drove around the terminals again. By the time we got back, Terminal A had been closed by the cops and I could see the people standing outside."

Witnesses of the incident shared video showing dozens of people out on the sidewalk by Terminal A. Multiple state police cruisers were also spotted responding to the terminal.

One traveler at Logan Airport said he was on a plane and that he and his fellow passengers were asked to get off the plane.

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines said the company is holding flights for as long as possible and will accommodate and re-book customers as needed.

#Logan Airport#Boston Logan#Terminals#Tsa#Terminal A#The Msp Bomb Squad
