Atlanta, GA

Trae Young’s stern reminder after Hawks’ blowout loss to Heat in Game 1

By Angelo Guinhawa
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite losing to the Miami Heat in blowout fashion, Trae Young is not worried about the Atlanta Hawks’ chances in the playoffs. It is a series, after all, and he reminded everyone that Game 1 is just that: one game. Young had a rather ugly showing in the...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

