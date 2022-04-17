1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead Sunday.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of East 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street in east Denver.

Police said a man was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The two vehicles involved are a Honda SUV and a Lincoln SUV. The Lincoln was flipped and resting upside down.

Information as to how the crash occurred was not known.