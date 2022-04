I'm having a problem with Facebook Notifications on my new phone. I was getting my phone to flash and light up and my Facebook notification would be on my phones black screen and I could tap it to get it to go to Facebook so I could see what it was telling me. I don't know if I've messed up my settings but this has now stopped. I now have to go into my lock screen and they will be there. But I would like my Facebook notifiation to appear in a white box on my phone and the phone lights up like before to let me know I've got a Facebook notification as when there only on the lock screen I don't know there there as I'm not getting alerted to them. I've Googled and tried things but seems it's still not working. Any idea what I can do. Thanks.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO