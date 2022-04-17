ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

By Editors
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Mariupol has not surrendered despite Russian deadline, Ukraine's prime minister says

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Sunday that Mariupol, under siege for weeks and facing a "humanitarian catastrophe," is not completely under Russian control. Moscow had given fighters in the city until early Sunday to lay down their arms if they wanted to live. Shmyhal said only Kherson had fallen to Russian control. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday the situation in Mariupol is "inhuman," after six weeks of holding out against relentless Russian forces. Ukrainians defending the port city are facing a shortage of weapons and supplies, and the situation for civilians still remaining has long since become dire. Zelenskyy said Russia “is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there," and said the fate of the city will be key in whether negotiations can end the fighting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDk4s_0fC1iQBO00
Members of the Ukrainian military walk amid debris after a shopping center and surrounding buildings were hit by a Russian missile strike on April 16, 2022, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. After Russian forces retreated from areas around Kyiv, recent reports point to a new offensive as Russian forces have regrouped in the eastern part of the country bringing fears of an escalation of violence. Chris McGrath, Getty Images

US rocked by 3 mass shootings over Easter weekend

Authorities in South Carolina were investigating a shooting at a nightclub in Hampton County early Sunday that left at least nine people injured. It was the second mass shooting in the state over the Easter holiday weekend, and the third in the nation. At least 31 were injured in the South Carolina shootings and one in Pittsburgh that left two minors dead early Sunday. In Pittsburgh, two minors were killed and at least eight people were injured during a shooting at a house party following an altercation, police said. The shootings on Sunday come just a day after gunfire erupted at a busy mall in Columbia, South Carolina, about 90 miles north of where Sunday's nightclub shooting took place. Nine people were shot and five people were injured while trying to flee the scene at Columbiana Centre mall, Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said Saturday. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73. None faced life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BwJAi_0fC1iQBO00
SC mall shooting leaves 14 injured Associated press

Real quick

2022 NBA playoffs are here

The first round of NBA playoff action kicked off on Saturday following the conclusion of the play-in tournament on Friday, which saw the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New Orleans Pelicans claim the last playoff spots in the Eastern and Western Conference, respectively. The championship race is wide open considering the closely contested regular season that went all the way down to the wire. During one of the games Saturday, a fan chained herself to the basket as part of a protest. Security unchained the woman and five people carried her out of the main arena to the cheers of fans inside FedExForum. Catch up on the latest with our live coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33JWS5_0fC1iQBO00
Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) defends against a shot by Dallas Mavericks' Jalen Brunson (13) in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) The Associated Press

Cargo ship that spent over a month stuck in the Chesapeake Bay is afloat again

A cargo ship that was stuck in the Chesapeake Bay for over a month has finally been freed, Coast Guard officials confirmed Sunday. On March 13, the 1,095-foot Ever Forward went aground in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. The ship, owned by the Taiwanese company Evergreen Marine Corp., was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, when it ran aground just north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Officials have said there were no reports of injuries, damage or pollution. The ship was outside the shipping channel and has not been blocking navigation, unlike last year’s high-profile grounding in the Suez Canal of its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which disrupted the global supply chain for days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGd3r_0fC1iQBO00
Tugboats, bottom, align a barge near the container ship Ever Forward, top, which ran aground last month, as workers remove containers from it in efforts to lighten the load and refloat the vessel, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Pasadena, Md. The ship has been stuck in the channel since March 13. Julio Cortez, AP

Coachella: Harry Styles, Justin Beiber dazzle in festival debut after hiatus due to the pandemic

Thousands of music lovers gathered in Indio, Calif., for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival starting Friday after a hiatus that ended this weekend when nearly 100,000 people from all over the world reunited on the iconic Empire Polo Club fields to shed the burdens of pandemic-related restrictions. Many famous actors, celebrities and artists were in attendance as artists like Miley Cyrus, Justin Beiber, Anitta and Harry Styles kicked off this year’s festival. Country music singer Shania Twain made a special appearance alongside Harry Styles during his Friday night headlining set, surprising fans all around the country on social media. And during Saturday night's performance, singer Billie Eilish said, "I shouldn't be headlining," before launching into a commanding performance, much to the delight of concertgoers. Day three is currently underway with artists like Karol G, Doja Cat and Run the Jewels headlining Sunday’s performances. Check out reviews, the lineup and live coverage here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4wwA_0fC1iQBO00
Billie Eilish performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: CAAH135 Amy Harris/Invision/AP

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

