ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche close in on another President’s Trophy with Caps up next

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEbfr_0fC1iOfA00

The streaking Colorado Avalanche will go for their 10th straight win when they host the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Colorado (55-14-6, 116 points) clinched the Central Division title and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 7-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The Avalanche also lead the Florida Panthers (114 points) in their bid for a second straight President’s Trophy with seven games remaining.

“It’s not the be-all, end-all, but it’s something that we had as a goal from the start of the season, to put ourselves in the best position to succeed,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said of the President’s Trophy. “There’s a lot of hockey yet to be played, but I like how our guys are digging in.”

J.T. Compher and Nathan MacKinnon each scored two goals and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves against the Hurricanes. Colorado has won its past nine games and is 10-0-1 in its past 11.

Several Avalanche players enter the Capitals game on hot stretches as well. MacKinnon has nine goals and five assists in his past seven games, Valeri Nichushkin has a four-game point streak (two goals, four assists) and former Capital Andre Burakovsky has four goals and seven assists in his past eight games.

Colorado jumped out to a 4-0 lead against Carolina, but the Hurricanes rallied to within 4-2 and it was 5-3 to start the third period.

“We did a good job of staying calm throughout the game,” Compher said. “They made a push. They’re a good team. They didn’t give up and we managed to stay calm and come out with a victory.”

Washington is still battling for playoff position. The Capitals (42-23-10, 94 points) control the second wild-card spot but could move up to the first wild card or pass the Pittsburgh Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division, thereby avoiding a first-round match-up against a division winner.

The Capitals doubled up the Montreal Canadiens 8-4 on Saturday night, evening their record to 1-1 on a five-game road trip. Anthony Mantha had two goals 34 seconds apart and added two assists as Washington won for the fifth time in six games. Dmitry Orlov had a goal and three assists.

Mantha, who missed 45 games after undergoing shoulder surgery in November, has two goals and five assists in his past four games.

“It is really good having him back because of his size, because of the way he can be physical and his skill level and the way he can contribute to our team and help our team when he is on his game,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said. “It is nice to see him get back and get in a rhythm.”

Alex Ovechkin inched closer to yet another milestone, scoring his 47th goal and fifth in his past six games. A ninth 50-goal season would tie Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

“We don’t ever talk about things like that inside the room, but everybody knows exactly where he’s at,” Laviolette said. “They know what he gives every night as a player for our team and they’re excited for him when he does good things and he moves past somebody or sets a record for something.”

Evgeny Kuznetsov picked up his 50th and 51st assists in that game and has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in his past seven games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Penguins Have Picked Up the Slack During Malkin’s Suspension

At the end of the second period of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 overtime victory against the Nashville Predators on April 10, Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin and Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki got into a tussle, with both players repeatedly shoving each other. Malkin retaliated by slashing Borowiecki’s stick from his hands and cross-checking him in the face, which the NHL Department of Player Safety picked up. The head of the department, George Parros, subsequently handed Malkin a four-game suspension along with a $190,000 fine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Panthers' win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Washington

Capitals Bounce Back With Eight Goals in Win Over Montreal

Capitals bounce back with eight goals in win over Montreal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals played one of their worst games of the season on Thursday in Toronto. Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, they got a win they needed in the worst possible way. Washington’s 8-4 win...
NHL
NHL

Lynch takes zamboni for spin on first day as Kraken investor

Seahawks running back stays tied to city, plans to be active in NHL team's community activism. Marshawn Lynch tended to some serious business on his first day as a minority investor in the Seattle Kraken. The former Seattle Seahawks running back made sure the rink was skate-ready and the zamboni...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
NBC Washington

Capitals Topple NHL-Best Avalanche in Thrilling 3-2 Road Win

Capitals topple NHL-best Avalanche in thrilling 3-2 road win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals earned one of their most impressive wins of the season on Monday with a 3-2 win over the Avalanche at Ball Arena in Colorado. Colorado entered the night with the most points and...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta suspended 2 games for illegal check

NEW YORK -- The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta two games on Monday for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. The incident occurred in the third period of Washington's 8-4 win in Montreal on Saturday. Pezzetta hit Oshie's head as he finished a check after the Capitals forward had made a play to move the puck out of Washington's zone.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Anthony Mantha
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Reuters

Injury-riddled Hurricanes get right in beating Coyotes

EditorsNote: changes to “status” in third graf; changes to “games” in fifth graf; updates save total in seventh graf. Max Domi notched his first goal with his new team as the injury-riddled Carolina Hurricanes beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Monday night in Glendale, Ariz. Vincent...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Associated Press

Samsonov, Capitals snap Colorado’s 9-game win streak 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#Central Division#The Florida Panthers
NHL

Canucks win sixth straight, defeat Stars to gain in West playoff race

VANCOUVER -- Elias Pettersson had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks gained ground in the Western Conference playoff race with a 6-2 win against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena on Monday. Jason Dickinson and Brock Boeser each had a goal and two assists, and Thatcher Demko...
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL discipline: Canadiens’ Pezzetta suspended 2 games; Barzal fined

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety had a busy Monday announcing a suspension to Montreal’s Michael Pezzetta and a fine to New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal. Let’s start with the suspension to Pezzetta. The DoPS announced that Pezzetta has been suspended two games for an illegal...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL

Wild clinch playoff berth led by Kaprizov record-setting season

The Minnesota Wild clinched a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs when they defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-4 in overtime Sunday. It's the third straight season the Wild have reached the postseason, and the ninth time in 10 seasons. However, they last won a playoff series in 2015. Last season they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games in the Stanley Cup First Round.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy