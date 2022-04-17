Zaza Cuban Comfort Food in Orlando spotlights food waste prevention

ORLANDO, Fla. — A family-owned restaurant in Orlando is raising awareness about how much food is thrown out every day.

Zaza Cuban Comfort Food took part in Food Waste Prevention Week earlier this month, along with the Orlando Hospitality Alliance.

Cutting down on food waste can help save money and reduce hunger.

The restaurant owner said this is important for the next generation, and he wants his family to lead the way.

“This is about the young, the next generation of people,” said Ruben Perez, founder of Zaza Cuban Comfort Food.

