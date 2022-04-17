ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock park to become more inclusive, accessible

By McKenna Harford mharford@coloradocommunitymedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Castle Rock’s most popular parks will see millions in upgrades this summer, including an inclusive playground for people of all abilities. Originally built more than 30 years ago, Butterfield Crossing Park is slated to see several improvements starting this spring. Castle Rock’s town council will discuss a construction contract...

