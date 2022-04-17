ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

How to sleep your way to fabulous curls: FEMAIL gives verdict on the latest hair care trend

By Ciara Dossett
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A few weeks ago I watched a video of an influencer removing a hairband to reveal perfect curls. All she had done was twirl her hair into it the night before and then gone to sleep. Et voila! She had, quite literally, woken up looking like she’d spent five hours in a hair salon.

Impeccably styled waves without a) cracking out the curling tongs or b) remortgaging the house.

I ordered the Bouncy Blow Band (£20.99, bouncyblowband.com) fully aware I was falling into a social media trap: I had been ‘influenced’. Was this contraption too good to be true?

The day it arrives, I tie my hair around the band — pinning the curler to the top of my head — taking a strand of hair and twisting it round, adding extra hair to each wrap and securing with scrunchies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3xRU_0fC1hB9W00
UK-based writer Ciara Dossett (pictured) has put overnight curlers to the test as they are taken over by the TikTok generation

I consider a ponytail complicated, but this was surprisingly easy and took under five minutes. I went to bed looking like a sixth Bennet sister. (Note: these are perhaps best used when sleeping alone.)

The next morning, I jumped out of bed to see the results. I was impressed. There was a nice curl and bounce — like I’d had a blow dry. I couldn’t have done any better with tongs.

Hairdresser Tabitha James Kraan (tabithajameskraan.com) is a ‘big fan’ of heatless curlers like these.

‘I recommend them as they work surprisingly effectively,’ she says, ‘They are not only good for the hair — long-term heat application can weaken hair as well as causing split ends — but good for the environment, too.’

Overnight curlers are by no means a new phenomenon but have been commandeered by the TikTok generation (videos with the hashtag ‘heatless curls’ have amassed 1.2billion views).

So which of these new wave devices will have you waking up looking like Sleeping Beauty and which are variations of bedhead? We put them to the test...

SECOND TIME LUCKY

Heatless Hair Curling Ribbon (£10, boots.com)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXKLJ_0fC1hB9W00
Ciara liked the Bouncy Blow Band (£20.99, bouncyblowband.com) best, rating them 4/5. She said 'The ties are inbuilt which is useful if, like me, you only ever have one scrunchie'

With two sausage shapes held together by ribbon, this device resembles a set of pink nun-chucks. Sadly, it doesn’t make me feel like a hair-curling ninja.

The instructions say to secure it with pins, but the kit doesn’t have any. It’s short, making it hard to fit all my hair on (though I do have a lot).

My hair-do loosens before I get into bed and almost all of it has slipped by morning.

I try again, this time with a sturdier claw clip securing it, and wake up with glossy curls at the front, though it is frizzy at the back, potentially from rubbing against the polyester. 3/5

HOLLYWOOD HAIR

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set (£11.50) and Gold Open Shape Claw Clip (£6.70, both cultbeauty.co.uk)

My flatmate, who has, in her words, ‘very thin, very straight’ hair, and I are both a bit obsessed with this set.

The gold claw clip also feels substantial and keeps the band in place. I sleep with the clip in but don’t notice it at all.

The ribbon bends like a pipe cleaner so it moves easily if you turn at night. In the morning, I have near-perfect curls.

With this in the bathroom cabinet, my curling iron may end up gathering dust. 4.5/5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RoO7L_0fC1hB9W00
A restock is promised this month. The only drawback is the grippy material, designed to retain shape and moisture, may be too warm in the summer

SILKY AND SLIPPERY

Heatless Curler (£54.90, thebigsilk.com)

Though pricier, this kit arrives in a posh box with hairbrush, clips and scrunchies. It’s also 100 per cent mulberry silk which prevents flyaway hairs.

The curler is the same shape as the Boots one but chunkier, which makes it tricky to wrap my hair around. It’s also solid and, as I sleep on my side, uncomfortable. Thin ribbons allow you to twist it round the back and then tie in a bow. I feel as if I have gift-wrapped myself, but even with the additional clips, it kept slipping.

No distinct curls here come the morning, but it does give shape and bounce. 3/5

FOUR-LEGGED WONDER

Bouncy Blow Band (£20.99, bouncyblowband.com)

With four ‘legs’ rather than two, this looks like half a pink octopus. Apparently, the design distributes curls more evenly making it perfect for thick hair.

The ties are inbuilt which is useful if, like me, you only ever have one scrunchie. In lockdown, Samantha Ryder, who created the Bouncy Blow Band, stopped curling her hair every day and noticed how much healthier it looked. She wanted to create a product that didn’t harm your hair with heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTC3J_0fC1hB9W00
The worst curlers tested were the dressing gown cheat. When I try it, I end up with volume and a loose curl, but the material dries my hair out

Last month she sold out, and I can see why — this gives me the tightest curls (though you can fold the band for bouncier hair). A restock is promised this month. The only drawback is the grippy material, designed to retain shape and moisture, may be too warm in the summer. 4/5

DRESSING GOWN CHEAT

Dressing gown belt (£0, the back of my bedroom door)

Am I wasting money on fancy hairbands when the solution is tied round my waists? Little Mix star Perrie Edwards posted a video trying the same technique with her dressing gown belt — with surprising results.

When I try it, I end up with volume and a loose curl, but the material dries my hair out.

After teasing with a comb, this doesn’t give immaculate ring-lets, but did create a beachy wave. If you are happy with a relaxed look, this does (sort of) do the job. And if it’s good enough for Little Mix... 2.5/5

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Chic, Low-Maintenance Haircuts Every Woman Over 50 Should Try

Tailoring your haircut to your face shape and unique features is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting a flattering cut every time, and especially as you grow older it can help to add some youth to your look by getting a particularly well-shaped style. With this, it’s often difficult to know which cuts will enhance your natural beauty and allow you to look great without requiring hours of styling each day to achieve the desired look. We spoke with hairstylist Jess Poynter who outlined her top four low-maintenance cuts to try as you age in order to look pulled together and chic with as little effort as possible, so take notes before your next hair appointment.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

This Viral $24 Mascara Made My Lashes Look Like Falsies

Thrive Causemetics's Liquid Lash Extensions mascara has become extremely popular on Instagram. Users say it offers everything from length to volume without flaking or feeling heavy. One editor put the mascara to the test and loved the results. Mascara can be pretty hit or miss for me. While I have...
MAKEUP
WWD

The 20 Best Curly Hair Products to Enhance Your Natural Curls

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Curls can be a challenge, and they come by that reputation honestly. A rainy day or the introduction of one new product can throw the whole look off, but now that more of us are shelving our hot tools in favor of rocking our natural hair textures, it can be difficult to know where to start — especially because no two curls, even on the same head, are identical.More from WWDFall 2022 Trend:...
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perrie Edwards
The US Sun

I’m a hairdresser and there’s a simple way to curl your hair in MINUTES – & you don’t even need tongs

WHETHER its curling tongs or straighteners, there are plenty of different ways to achieving the perfect curl. So, what if you don't what to fork out for electrical appliances?. Well, one savvy hairdresser, who is from the UK, has revealed a genius solution that will give you a salon-worthy finish in just a matter of minutes - and all you need is a hairdryer.
HAIR CARE
Essence

After Searching For A Dress To Fit Her Curves, The First Daughter Of Houston Jumped The Broom In A Stunning Custom Beaded Bridal Gown

"I felt beautiful on my wedding day. I didn't feel beautiful for a plus-sized or curvy bride; I felt like a beautiful bride." “I immediately started to cry,” Ashley Turner recalls after seeing the first sketch of what would be her bridal gown. A “Curvy Fashionista” known for her style blog The Curvy Paige, Ashley didn’t have the best experience when she first searched for a wedding dress. As she shared with us last fall, boutiques that had gowns she could fit were filled with offerings that lacked the glamour. Boutiques with better, more flashy options were missing gowns in her size.
HOUSTON, TX
shefinds

3 Lob Cuts Hairstylists Say Highlight Your Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

The ‘lob’ is a trendy cut that you’ve probably seen everywhere— a hairstyle that isn’t as short as a chin-length bob and long enough to reach the collarbones or a little below (hence the ‘lob’ abbreviation for long bob). This flattering look suits any hair texture or color and has been hailed by many stylists to be a great option for its anti-aging effects. We checked in with professional hairstylists who provided 3 different variations of a ‘lob’ cut that will inspire you the next time you hit the salon! Read on for suggestions and tips from pro stylists Janine Jarman, Ghanima Abdullah and Gina Rivera.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curling#Hair Salon#Short Hair#Femail#Et Voila
Elle

Christie Brinkley Just Shared Her Top Beauty Tips for Women

Christie Brinkley does not play around when it comes to her beauty routine—and who could blame her. She’s the epitome of timeless beauty. The former supermodel and actress is known for her gorgeous makeup looks and flawless complexion, and fans are always eager to find out what beauty products she uses.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

These Sydney Sweeney-Approved Sneakers Are So Comfy, I Walked 7 Miles in Them on First Wear

I finally started season two of Euphoria, and to everyone who begged me to catch up: Congrats, I now feel empty inside, too. Any show that produces this much teenage angst in a grown adult should come with a week of free therapy. Aside from a fascinating (albeit extremely dark) plot line, the only thing keeping me going is, of course, the fashion. Even off-screen, it's a gift to check in on what the members of the cast — who are pretty much all style icons — are wearing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Dua Lipa's Orange Gown Has the Most Dramatic Thigh-High Slit

Dua Lipa is currently touring the world for her "Future Nostalgia" Tour, but she managed to find time to take a break. During her downtime in Phoenix, Lipa explored the rocky landscape and, of course, wore a multitude of stylish outfits along the way. Lipa posted a picture of herself...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

I Found an Under-$30 Nap Dress Dupe on Amazon That’s Honestly My Best Purchase to Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When the warmer months start to arrive, you can’t go a whole five minutes without seeing the words “nap dress” everywhere, from shopping articles to TikTok videos to Instagram captions far and wide. The relaxed-yet-charming silhouette seemed virtually inescapable. The OG dress—made famous by the brand Hill House Home—is a sleeveless cotton midi dress with ruching throughout the bust and a cult-like following. As I’ve re-emerged from my Manhattan apartment over the last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Travel + Leisure

These Sporty $39 Sandals Are the 'Best Walking Shoes Ever,' According to Travelers

A pair of comfortable sandals that will support your feet through standing and walking all day can be hard to find. Luckily, Skechers has a wide variety of pain-free, versatile shoes that have rave reviews from shoppers. Frequent travelers tout one pair of sandals, in particular, for its comfort and style, claiming that the shoes hold up even after miles of walking per day through crowded airports, bustling city streets, and busy theme parks. And right now, you're in luck since some sizes and colors are on sale for as little as $39, making it the perfect time to shop.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle’s $89 Linen Dress Just Debuted in New Spring Colors

No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a classy designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek, sustainable sneakers, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breathable linen dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ciara Makes a Cozy Statement in Spotted Coat With Tall Combat Boots for Her Lita Brand

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara makes a bold statement in a fierce way. The “Never Ever” singer shared a video on Instagram today that showed the musician posing in a cozy outfit with three models surrounding her. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) In the caption of her post, Ciara wrote, “Shout out to the girls who be drippin together and never trippin together @LitaByCiara 🖤” For the outfit, Ciara wore a black and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

17 Stunning Wedding-Guest Dresses to Wear This Spring

Wedding dress codes come with a lot of stipulations — don't go too short, don't go too flashy, and please, please don't wear white (including ecru, eggshell, or cream!). But besides the obvious dos and don'ts, the "what to wear" to your friend's wedding isn't always an easy question to answer. Thankfully, we have 17 solutions — or rather, 17 perfect dresses for any number of summer weddings on your calendar. From the casual backyard wedding to your fanciest black-tie nuptials, we've got you covered. Just scroll to shop your way through our favorites, and solve your wedding-guest outfit drama now.
APPAREL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

338K+
Followers
31K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy