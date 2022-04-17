ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill County, NV

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-18 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Lincoln County; Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ TO 7 PM PDT /7 PM MST/ MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ to 7 PM PDT /7 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make driving difficult for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are likely just before the arrival or in the absence of rain showers.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Southwest Utah; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Western Millard and Juab Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts in excess of 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties, Southwest Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys and Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Strong crosswinds are possible on east-west routes including I-80 from Wendover to Lake Point and US-6 west of I-15 to the Nevada border.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots possible. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Wayne; Whitley LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 35 mph. * WHERE...Pulaski, Laurel, Wayne, McCreary and Whitley Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 02:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Mono WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches of heavy wet snow above 7000 feet with locally higher amounts along the Sierra Crest in Alpine and Mono Counties. Below 7000 feet, prepare for wet roads and a mix of rain and snow with accumulations less than 4 inches on non-paved and elevated surfaces. Sierra ridge winds gusting near 80 mph through this morning. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Mono County. * WHEN...Through 8 PM PDT This Evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on wet and/or snow covered road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 10 to 20 percent chance of thunderstorms Monday, lightning poses a risk to ski lift operations.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts around 25 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Crane; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Glasscock; Howard; Loving; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Presidio Valley; Reagan; Reeves County Plains; Terrell; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel difficult.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashtabula Inland, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga and Ashtabula Inland counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilites within short distances.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hubbard, Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hubbard; Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, Hubbard and Wadena Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Visibility less than a mile for a very brief period will be possible where winds combine with snow showers. A few power outages are possible.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 60 mph possible in showers through early evening. * WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, La Salle, Grundy and Livingston Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 60 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

