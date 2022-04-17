Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 02:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Mono WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches of heavy wet snow above 7000 feet with locally higher amounts along the Sierra Crest in Alpine and Mono Counties. Below 7000 feet, prepare for wet roads and a mix of rain and snow with accumulations less than 4 inches on non-paved and elevated surfaces. Sierra ridge winds gusting near 80 mph through this morning. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Mono County. * WHEN...Through 8 PM PDT This Evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on wet and/or snow covered road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 10 to 20 percent chance of thunderstorms Monday, lightning poses a risk to ski lift operations.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO