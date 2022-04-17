ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Holmes, Leflore by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-17 16:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carroll; Holmes; Leflore A...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Leflore County, MS
City
Tchula, MS
County
Carroll County, MS
County
Holmes County, MS
Rutherford Source

WEATHER- Dangerous Weather To Arrive This Evening

Dangerous weather will arrive this evening. The NWS feels pretty confident in the forecast and the timing. Plus, we are under a wind advisory with gusts expected up to 40 mph ahead of the front. What to expect:. Damaging Straight-Line Winds. Hail. Tornadoes. Flash Flooding. There’s a lot to cover...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bolivar, Carroll, Clay, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bolivar; Carroll; Clay; Grenada; Leflore; Montgomery; Sunflower; Webster FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin MS, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lawrence, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Butler, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Logan; Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Western Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Butler County in south central Kentucky Western Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Dunmor to near Guthrie, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Russellville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Memphis Junction, Bowling Green and Crestmoor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Emory#Black Hawk#Bowling Green
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Grenada, Holmes, Leflore, Montgomery, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central and north central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Grenada; Holmes; Leflore; Montgomery; Webster The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Holmes County in central Mississippi Carroll County in north central Mississippi Grenada County in north central Mississippi Northeastern Leflore County in north central Mississippi Northwestern Webster County in north central Mississippi Northwestern Montgomery County in north central Mississippi * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1151 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Itta Bena to Tchula, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Greenwood and Money around 1205 PM CDT. Black Hawk and Seven Pines around 1210 PM CDT. Avalon and Teoc around 1215 PM CDT. Leflore and Coila around 1220 PM CDT. Jefferson around 1225 PM CDT. Holcomb around 1230 PM CDT. Bew Springs around 1235 PM CDT. Grenada and Winona around 1240 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Carrollton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 05:47:00 Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create ideal conditions for rapid spread of wildfires. Target Area: Guam DAYTIME WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS MAY LEAD TO RAPID FIRE SPREAD RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING FOR GUAM The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...Sustained 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. * HUMIDITY...As low as 55 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...Southern part of Guam, mainly along and south of Cross Island Road. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Wetting rains are not expected for the next couple of days, allowing for sustained dry conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes, Humphreys, Leflore, Sunflower by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central, north central and northwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Holmes; Humphreys; Leflore; Sunflower A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SUNFLOWER...NORTHWESTERN HOLMES...SOUTHWESTERN LEFLORE AND NORTHEASTERN HUMPHREYS COUNTIES At 1134 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Inverness to near Belzoni to near Thornton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Tchula around 1150 AM CDT. Quito around 1155 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Morgan City and Cruger. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...From the west at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * TIMING...Strongest winds will occur during mid-day and afternoon hours both today and Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO 2 AM THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches. 8 to 10 inches of snow possible at Scott Mountain Pass. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to 2 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

WIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on the east shore of Flathead Lake. We are tracking a cold front that will...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy