Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago.

Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Memphis Police say the incident happened on October 21, 2020.

According to police, two men were driving to the store when unknown subjects started shooting at the car. The driver of the vehicle was shot in his right wrist while the passenger was shot in the leg.

Police say the passenger stated that the driver was the intended target of the shooting and he heard one of the gunmen say “I got you now” to the driver.

According to the affidavit, the driver said Holmes and another person one of the victims knew as “Little Joe” were standing outside of a silver vehicle parked around the corner from the store with pistols in their hands. When the driver stopped the vehicle at a stop sign, Holmes and “Little Joe” ran up to his car and fired multiple shots.

The driver also said him and Holmes have had an ongoing conflict and Holmes has shot at him in the past.

The passenger told the driver to take him to his home in the 3000 block of Morningside because he knew MFD was there home on an unrelated medical call. The driver then made a separate 911 call in the 2500 block of Pershing Avenue and told police he was shot.

Both victims were taken to Regional One.

Holmes is due in court on April 18.

