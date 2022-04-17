ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Asm. Suzette Valladares on crime in California

By Inside California Politics
 2 days ago

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Assembly member Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, joined Inside California co-host Frank Buckley to discuss crime in California and the request by Republicans in the state legislature for the state to end an early release program for certain inmates.

Shirley Graham-Suneson
1d ago

California’s like a Third World country cartels crime overtaking but yet California is sanctuary state slapped their hands and let them go of course this was put in the play by the Democrats. Time to vote them out it’ll take a couple three decades by a different party to put the state back and do a healthy situation between the highest rate of crime highest homeless highest taxes

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
