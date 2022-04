It pains me to admit, but apparently kidney failure has won, and I have gone to join my father, mother and sister on the other side……Lindsey. Mr. Lindsey Robert Hoover, 68, of Old Forge Road, Waynesboro, PA passed from this life at 3:30 A.M., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at home with his loving wife at his side.

WAYNESBORO, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO