Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse thinks the company has a good chance of winning its court case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a CNBC report said. “The lawsuit has gone exceedingly well, and much better than I could have hoped when it began about 15 months ago,” Garlinghouse said at a CNBC-hosted fireside chat at the Paris Blockchain Week Summit on Thursday (April 14). “But the wheels of justice move slowly.”

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO