'Persons of interest' in custody after driver flees traffic stops, hits CPD officer in South Loop

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 1 day ago

Chicago Police are talking to "persons of interest" after a driver hit an officer near Grant Park Saturday night .

Investigators said officers were conducting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle around 9 p.m. when the driver took off, hitting the officer in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue in South Loop.

The officer sustained an injury to his leg and was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, officials said.

A vehicle matching the description of the wanted vehicle was recovered at 111th Street and Michigan Avenue Sunday afternoon, police say.

