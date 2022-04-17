Arguing with your mother-in-law is an evolutionary trait, study finds

BICKERING with the mother-in-law is an evolutionary trait, researchers reckon.

Both men and women were found to be far more likely to row with their spouse’s mum, like warring Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda in 2005 romcom Monster-in-Law, than their own.

Arguing with the mother-in-law is an evolutionary trait, researchers reckon (pictured Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez in 2005 romcom Monster-in-Law) Credit: WireImage - Getty

It is thought to be down to the in-law subconsciously taking the side of their child.

The news will have come as no surprise to comic Les Dawson, who once said: “I can always tell when the mother-in-law’s coming to stay, the mice throw themselves on the traps.”

Dads, however are more likely to argue with their own daughters, probably because they don’t approve of a boyfriend or husband.

US psychologist Jessica Ayers said: “We want good relationships with in-laws but they don’t have the same building block as biological relationships.

“Since our in-laws are related to our significant others, this may un- consciously lead to them taking our spouse’s side.”