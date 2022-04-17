ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Arguing with your mother-in-law is an evolutionary trait, study finds

By Sam Blanchard
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

BICKERING with the mother-in-law is an evolutionary trait, researchers reckon.

Both men and women were found to be far more likely to row with their spouse’s mum, like warring Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda in 2005 romcom Monster-in-Law, than their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8x9L_0fC1dsEt00
Arguing with the mother-in-law is an evolutionary trait, researchers reckon (pictured Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez in 2005 romcom Monster-in-Law) Credit: WireImage - Getty

It is thought to be down to the in-law subconsciously taking the side of their child.

The news will have come as no surprise to comic Les Dawson, who once said: “I can always tell when the mother-in-law’s coming to stay, the mice throw themselves on the traps.”

Dads, however are more likely to argue with their own daughters, probably because they don’t approve of a boyfriend or husband.

US psychologist Jessica Ayers said: “We want good relationships with in-laws but they don’t have the same building block as biological relationships.

Most read in Health News

“Since our in-laws are related to our significant others, this may un- consciously lead to them taking our spouse’s side.”

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Les Dawson
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother In Law#United Nations#Trait#Health News
Daily Mail

5'1" mother with a 6'3" husband reveals she broke her TAILBONE while giving birth to her 'massive' 22-inch baby and was left in 'terrible pain' for two years after his delivery

A petite Los Angeles woman says she broke her tailbone delivering a 22-inch baby she conceived with her much taller husband. Sharmin Brunell, 21, is just 5'1", but her husband Graham is over a foot taller at 6'3". Graham's genes appear to be pretty strong, and when Sharmin gave birth...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Tracey Folly

His wife didn't know he was cheating until he fathered another woman's child

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Back in the 1960s, my mother worked with my father's sister and her husband at a jewelry shop. My father's sister and her husband owned a multi-family home, and the tenant who lived in their third-floor apartment also worked with them. In fact, the three of them (my aunt, my uncle, and their third-floor tenant) carpooled back and forth to work and even ate lunch together.
The US Sun

I had to do an internal examination on MYSELF when I unexpectedly went into labour at home… I could feel the head

A MUM has recalled how she was forced to do an internal examination on herself to see how close she was to giving birth when she went into labour unexpectedly at home. Holly Lo opened up about her experience in several videos on her TikTok page, explaining that she thought she had hours before she was going to give birth when her contractions started.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
394K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy