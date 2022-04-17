ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings church sees full Easter service for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic

By Mitch Lagge
 2 days ago
In Billings there was no shortage of churches holding services on Easter Sunday, but at Atonement Lutheran Church in the Heights the service was packed for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This felt like we’re starting to come back to life again around here. We had the most people we’ve had in this place since 2019 Easter," said Kristen LaVe, worship director for Atonement Lutheran.

Kristin LaVe, worship director for Atonement Lutheran Church in the Billings Heights.

People packed in to hear the familiar story of the resurrection, which Bishop Laurie Jungling said should take on a new light as the congregation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For Christ’s resurrection into new life is all around us. And I hope that you will look for life in the midst of death and see that new life in your midst," Jungling told the congregation.

Bishop Laurie Jungling gives the third Easter Sunday sermon of the day at Atonement Lutheran Church in Billings.

Kristin LaVe has served as worship director at the helm of Atonement Lutheran’s music for the last nine years. While the congregation was able to stay connected with web streaming services during the pandemic, LaVe said there’s nothing like in-person church.

“I don’t think we’ve appreciated, in the past, this opportunity to be together. To worship together. To proclaim Christ has risen together. It just feels like a new beginning today. In the past, we would come and we would celebrate and it was beautiful. Now, it’s another level of gratitude that we have for being able to come together," LaVe said.

The room was packed inside Atonement Lutheran Church in Billings for the third Easter Sunday service of the day.

And of course, what would any Easter celebration be without an Easter egg hunt for the kids. The group made quick work of the plastic eggs and snatched them all up within minutes of the doors being opened.

A boy races to find Easter eggs inside the Atonement Lutheran Church Easter egg hunt in Billings.

RELATED: Boulder Kiwanis hosts 40th annual Easter egg hunt

