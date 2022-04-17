ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Stuck container ship in Chesapeake Bay finally refloated

By Associated Press
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship the length of more than three football fields has finally been pried from the muddy bottom of the Chesapeake Bay more than a month after it ran aground.

The Ever Forward was refloated just before 7 a.m. Sunday by two barges and five tugboats.

A full moon and high spring tide helped provide a lift to the salvage vessels as they pulled and pushed the massive ship from the mud, across a dredged hole, and back into the shipping channel.

The ship was traveling from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, on March 13 when it ran aground just north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

UPI News

Maryland man celebrates two lottery wins in 24 hours

March 31 (UPI) -- An Easton, Md., resident won $400, then $50,000, from Pick 5 Lotto tickets in 24 hours. The 79-year-old winner won the $400 first and said that people treat their lottery bets "like a relationship," and said, "You gotta be serious about your plays." He said he...
EASTON, MD
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

