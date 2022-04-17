Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 14:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: North Central Mountains; Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT CURRY AND ROOSEVELT COUNTIES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU, NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS AND NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong west and southwest winds will continue today and to a lesser degree Wednesday while temperatures warm above average and humidity plummets. This will create unstable conditions that will lead to widespread critical fire weather conditions. Into tonight and early Wednesday morning, widespread poor relative humidity recovery is expected, and this will set the stage for another round of critical conditions Wednesday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains from noon today until 9 PM MDT. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

